Summer transfer window: Top 3 narrow misses so far

Antoine Griezmann

The 2017/2018 campaign was a great joy to watch across many European leagues - producing plenty of competition, entertainment and eye-catching moments. The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all had fantastic seasons, winning major trophies while reaching fantastic heights in the process.

With the term now ended and the summer transfer window open, many clubs have already started working to upgrade their respective squads in preparation ahead of the new campaign.

In fact, not even the World Cup was able to limit clubs from participating in transfer negotiations. Plenty of announcements, speculations and transfer rumours up in the air too.

As we know, the transfer window is packed full of drama and a lot has already happened. While many clubs have succeeded in signing their targets without much fanfare, the window has also witnessed few players who opted out after going very close to completing famous deals elsewhere this summer.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top three narrow misses thus far:

#3 Jorginho

Jorginho snubbed a move to Manchester City to link up with former boss Maurizio Sarri, at Chelsea

Chelsea might have successfully lured Jorginho from Napoli this summer, but the superstar could have joined a different English club had things worked out differently a few weeks ago.

Following his impressive performances against Premier League giants, Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last term, the midfielder attracted a lot of attention from the Citizens and he was set for a move to the Ethiad Stadium prior to a twist which changed the outcome of events.

Having reportedly agreeing to personal terms with the Premier League champions, Jorginho eventually took a decision that left Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola fuming. The 26-year-old ended up snubbing the chance to join the Manchester outfit, linking up with his manager Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea instead.

