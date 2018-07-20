Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Summer transfer window: Top 3 narrow misses so far

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.77K   //    20 Jul 2018, 06:52 IST

Marseille v Atletico Madrid - Europa League Final
Antoine Griezmann

The 2017/2018 campaign was a great joy to watch across many European leagues - producing plenty of competition, entertainment and eye-catching moments. The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all had fantastic seasons, winning major trophies while reaching fantastic heights in the process.

With the term now ended and the summer transfer window open, many clubs have already started working to upgrade their respective squads in preparation ahead of the new campaign.

In fact, not even the World Cup was able to limit clubs from participating in transfer negotiations. Plenty of announcements, speculations and transfer rumours up in the air too.

As we know, the transfer window is packed full of drama and a lot has already happened. While many clubs have succeeded in signing their targets without much fanfare, the window has also witnessed few players who opted out after going very close to completing famous deals elsewhere this summer.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top three narrow misses thus far:

#3 Jorginho

SSC Napoli v FC Crotone - Serie A
Jorginho snubbed a move to Manchester City to link up with former boss Maurizio Sarri, at Chelsea

Chelsea might have successfully lured Jorginho from Napoli this summer, but the superstar could have joined a different English club had things worked out differently a few weeks ago.

Following his impressive performances against Premier League giants, Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last term, the midfielder attracted a lot of attention from the Citizens and he was set for a move to the Ethiad Stadium prior to a twist which changed the outcome of events.

Having reportedly agreeing to personal terms with the Premier League champions, Jorginho eventually took a decision that left Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola fuming. The 26-year-old ended up snubbing the chance to join the Manchester outfit, linking up with his manager Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea instead.

I hate oxygen so much! if you don't know why I will tell you. It is because all I breathe is football. All I see is football and all I dream is the amazing sport. That is the level of passion that I have for the beautiful game. My name is Jidonu Mauyon (English - Mau Young). I am one of those guys that have been entertaining you with great football stories and fantastic updates on Sportskeeda. A Nigerian by origin, I developed so much love for soccer since when I was just 8 years old. I also played High School football in my locality and was the captain of my school team. Want to know more? I started my football writing career in 2014. Ever since then, I have been working tirelessly to entertain and educate my followers on different platforms. Some of my works have been published on Sportskeeda, as well as various football blogs on the internet. Apart from sports writing, I am also into Web Designing and Internet marketing, and I use these skills to promote my impacts in the sport.
