Summer Transfer Window 2019: Premier League Out of Contract XI

The summer transfer window is officially open and clubs are ready for business. The Premier League transfer window is already open after the English FA decided to change the transfer window date from the traditional June 1 to August 31 to May 17 to August 9.

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have already begun their business early while English giants Manchester United are expected to make a huge impact in the window after their manager expressed the need for a squad overhaul.

Along with a number of high profile names linked with a potential move, a number of players will be available on a free after completion of their contracts.

There are some names who are entering into the twilight of their career and might not get the first team status that is usual and will probably be resigned to being a squad player. Along with that, there are some big names out of contract and are being targeted by the biggest names in Europe.

Here we have compiled a list of Premier League players who will be available on a free after their contracts expire.

Note: All contractual information has been reported by BBC.

Goalkeeper: Michel Vorm

Michel Vorm

The 35-year old former Swansea shot-stopper was signed in 2014 as a backup for Hugo Lloris, but the French World Cup winner's form and consistency have seen the Dutch international being restricted to very little game time.

The emergence of Paulo Gazzaniga this season has seen the 35-year old going further down the pecking order.

Michael Vorm could depart Tottenham Hotspur at the end of his contract after having made 47 appearances in all competitions for Spurs. The Dutch international made his final appearance for Tottenham in the Champions League away match against PSV after Hugo Lloris was given the marching orders.

