×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Summer Transfer Window 2019: Premier League Out of Contract XI 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
335   //    06 Jun 2019, 11:54 IST

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

The summer transfer window is officially open and clubs are ready for business. The Premier League transfer window is already open after the English FA decided to change the transfer window date from the traditional June 1 to August 31 to May 17 to August 9.

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have already begun their business early while English giants Manchester United are expected to make a huge impact in the window after their manager expressed the need for a squad overhaul.

Along with a number of high profile names linked with a potential move, a number of players will be available on a free after completion of their contracts.

There are some names who are entering into the twilight of their career and might not get the first team status that is usual and will probably be resigned to being a squad player. Along with that, there are some big names out of contract and are being targeted by the biggest names in Europe.

Here we have compiled a list of Premier League players who will be available on a free after their contracts expire.

Note: All contractual information has been reported by BBC.


Goalkeeper: Michel Vorm

Michel Vorm
Michel Vorm

The 35-year old former Swansea shot-stopper was signed in 2014 as a backup for Hugo Lloris, but the French World Cup winner's form and consistency have seen the Dutch international being restricted to very little game time.

The emergence of Paulo Gazzaniga this season has seen the 35-year old going further down the pecking order.

Michael Vorm could depart Tottenham Hotspur at the end of his contract after having made 47 appearances in all competitions for Spurs. The Dutch international made his final appearance for Tottenham in the Champions League away match against PSV after Hugo Lloris was given the marching orders.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Daniel Sturridge Ander Herrera Old Trafford Football Anfield Stadium Premier League Teams
Advertisement
The top 5 Premier League players who could be free agents this summer
RELATED STORY
The tough summer transfer window ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United join race for €100 million Real Madrid target, Madrid have an ‘impossible dream’ of signing Liverpool star and more Premier League transfer news: May 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Every EPL club's record transfer ranked
RELATED STORY
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier League History
RELATED STORY
Herrera, Sarabia, Brandt and the best bargains of the transfer window
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 hyped summer signings who are struggling this season
RELATED STORY
United, Spurs, Liverpool, City, and a look back at a ridiculous Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer €4 million payrise to Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona to offer €30 million + Dembele for Liverpool star and more Premier League transfer news: June 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool could sign world-class Barcelona star on one condition, Manchester United steal signing from Atletico Madrid and more – May 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us