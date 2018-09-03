Summer transfer window: Who gained & who lost, including Liverpool, Manchester City's signings

Introduction

Ronaldo showing the jersey

Hello and welcome to the world of football news and much more!

The summer transfer window of 2018 saw big money deals. Manchester City paid £60m to Leicester City for Riyad Mahrez, while AS Roma pocketed in excess of £60m after the sale of Alisson to Liverpool.

The football season has started and hence a good time to reflect on all the transfers that took place during the season. While it looks like Real Madrid have lost, there have been winners like Liverpool and others.

We take a look at the gainers and losers of all the transfer window across Europes, including the leagues, the clubs and even players.

Gainers

#1. Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Real CD Espanyol - La Liga

This summer has been outstanding for Barcelona with 4 signings. They received four transfers viz. Malcom, Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo, and Clement Lenglet.

Malcom’s addition has given an impetus to the club’s attacking ability. He came in at a staggering €41 million (£36.5m/$48m).

Clement Lenglet arrived with €35.9 million (£32m/$42m) transfer and will add to the existing defense capability.

Vidal came in at €18M from Bayern Munich. He will be an asset to both offense and defense. Melo was acquired for €30m from Grêmio and together with Vidal, will form a deadly combination.

Not just in terms of new additions, but also in terms of offloading players that are no longer includes in Enresto Valverde's plans at Barcelona. They have allowed Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes join Everton, while have also raised funds by allowing other players like Gerard Deulofeu, Aleix Vidal, Paco Alcacer and others.

#2. Serie A

Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus at a price of £90million. This move has increased the ticket sales of the league by 600 percent. Italian fans are excited to watch him play for the Turin club.

The TV rights and merchandising will further increase the league’s worth, and they can compete with English and German leagues from a position of strength.

#3. Liverpool

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Alisson and Virgil van Dijk were acquired in this calendar year. Jurgen Klopp justified these move by saying, “quality costs a specific price." They have emerged victorious by the new additions and stand a high chance of being the champions at England.

Klopp has plenty of options at hand, and he can play with them to take on the opposition. He can play 2-3-2-3, 3-2-3-2 and, 2-3-3-2, based on the demand of the game.

