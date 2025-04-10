Portsmouth vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Portsmouth take on Derby County on Saturday in the 42nd round of games in the Championship. Both sides are in the bottom half of the points table.

Ad

John Mousinho's Portsmouth are coming off a 1-0 loss at Coventry City in midweek. Just when it seemed like a goalless stalemate would ensue, Jamie Patterson's strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time broke Pompey hearts.

Following consecutive defeats, Mousinho's side remain 17th in the standings, with 45 points from 41 games, winning 12.

Meanwhile, John Eustace's Derby are fresh off a goalless home draw with Burnley in their previous outing in midweek. Although Burnley dominated possession (70%), their profligacy up front (two shots on target) meant that they couldn't return home with three points.

Ad

Trending

The stalemate, though, could prove to be invaluable for Derby in their bid for survival. The Rams are ahead of the drop zone on goal difference, with 42 points from 41 games, winning 11.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Portsmouth-Derby Championship contest at Fratton Park:

Portsmouth vs Derby County head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 102 meetings across competitions, Derby lead Portsmouth 43-35, including a 4-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December, in their last clash.

Both sides have won once each in their last six meetings across competitions.

Portsmouth have won four of their last five home games, all in the Championship, losing once.

Derby have won just once in their last 13 road outings across competitions, losing nine.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Portsmouth: L-L-W-L-L; Derby: D-L-W-W-W

Ad

Portsmouth vs Derby County prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going this season, especially Derby, who remain perilously close to the relegation zone and face a potential dogfight to avoid the drop.

The Rams have a head-to-head advantage over Portsmouth but have been very poor on the road all season. In sharp contrast, Pompey have been in good form at home, especially recently, as they look to steer clear of the drop zone with three points.

Ad

Considering the form of both sides coming into the matchup, expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Derby County

Portsmouth vs Derby County betting tips

Tip-1: Portsmouth to win

Tip-2: Portsmouth to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Nine of their last 10 meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More