Super Cup 2019: 5 Talking Points as FC Goa edge Jamshedpur FC to set-up a date with Chennai City FC

FC Goa made their easy victory against Jamshedpur FC a hard-fought one

FC Goa edged out Jamshedpur FC 4-3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to progress to the semi-finals. They became the second ISL club to do so after ATK powered their way into the last four. A match with Chennai City FC awaits for the Gaurs, in what should be a clash between similar ideologies and tactics.

Edu Bedia's slick header and Pablo Morgado's own goal from a free-kick from an identical position in the first half ensured FC Goa had a two-goal cushion heading into the tunnel. They tripled the lead when Seriton Fernandes found the back of the net after Zaid Krouch sent him through.

Pablo Morgado did pull one back to make amends for his earlier own goal but Coro's penalty dimmed their chances of staging a comeback. Sergio Cidoncha nodded in a beautiful cross from Carlos Calvo and the latter's penalty after Edu Bedia's sending off reduced the deficit drastically.

However, Jamshedpur FC couldn't muster enough energy to score one more goal and FC Goa walked off as the victors. Let us have a look at the 5 talking points from the match:

#5 Jamshedpur FC can't make the most out of an extra man

Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa were down to ten men in the 83rd minute when Edu Bedia was given the marching orders for tripping Pablo Morgado inside the box with a clear sight of goal.

The Spaniard was already on a yellow card and knew it the moment he committed the challenge that he was seeing a second one. Carlos Calvo made no mistake in converting the penalty but the intensity of their attacks reduced post the goal when it should have ideally surged.

Apart from Mobashir Rahman skewing his effort from distance, Jamshedpur FC didn't fire a single shot let alone be on target. Bikash Jairu did unleash a cross from the left wing after catching Saviour Gama off-guard but it was easy pickings for Mohammad Nawaz.

It looked as if Jamshedpur FC forgot that they were a goal down and a man up. Perhaps, creative midfielders like Michael Soosairaj could have weaved his magic wand to produce something in these critical situations. But his absence meant Jamshedpur FC lacked the attacking incentive in the dying minutes of the game.

