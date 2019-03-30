×
Super Cup 2019: 5 talking points as FC Goa eliminate Indian Arrows

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
96   //    30 Mar 2019, 20:03 IST

FC Goa
FC Goa

FC Goa edged past a young and jubilant Indian Arrows team at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to secure a quarter-final place in the Hero Super Cup. After a thrilling 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC in the qualifiers, Floyd Pinto’s army was outclassed by the Indian Super League finalists.

After an evenly poised first 15 minutes, FC Goa broke the deadlock in the 18th minute of the match. Hugo Boumous made it 2-0 just after the hour mark while Deepak Tangri’s own goal late in the second half ensured FC Goa’s entry to the quarter-finals if the Hero Super Cup.

Let us have a look at the 5 talking points from the match between Indian Arrows and FC Goa:

#5 Indian Arrows' never say die attitude


Indian Arrows impressed in the first half
Indian Arrows impressed in the first half

The Indian colts started from where they left during the match against Kerala Blasters FC. The energetic boys owned the game from the starting whistle, passing the ball around with ease in the first quarter of the game. Skipper Amarjit marshaled his troops with perfection and the forwards penetrated into the opponents half quite often but the final punch was lacking in their game.

The hallmark of their game was how they pressed on hard even when the possession was not with them. The intent was clear from Pinto’s boys; they were not giving away an inch to the ‘Gaurs’. Their intent earned them to hold of loose balls throughout the match, which was pretty impressive to see.

Even though the Arrows conceded the first goal in the match in the 18th minute, their attitude did not change. Defenders Deepak Tyangri and Boris Singh also played their part, they were effective more most part of the game except the goals they swallowed. It was another sparkling performance from the young boys who have a bright future ahead.

