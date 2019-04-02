Super Cup 2019: East Bengal to be handed one-year ban for skipping the Super Cup

East Bengal finished as the runners-up in this season's I-League

Three-time I-League champions East Bengal, may face a one-year ban after they refused to take part in the ongoing Hero Super Cup, sources in the known told Sportskeeda on Tuesday, 2nd April. Several other clubs along with the Kolkata giants joined hands to boycott the knock-out tournament which is currently being held in Bhubaneshwar as a form of protest due to the negligence shown to the I-League clubs by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Indian football has been going through a turmoil with a conflict between the I-League clubs and the AIFF which seems to be never-ending. Since the inception of the Indian Super League, the I-League has apparently lost its importance even though the actual picture depicts something else.

Traditional clubs like East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC and Mohun Bagan have complained about AIFF’s bias against them and have taken several steps to minimise the difference between the teams of both the leagues, but nothing substantial has inferred.

As a matter of fact, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have made several efforts to participate in the cash-rich ISL, but heavy entry fee has denied them each time. It is true that Indian football is void without clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, but the AIFF has stuck to their decision and won’t allow these clubs to participate in the ISL without the fee.

NEROCA FC, Aizawl FC, Goukulam Kerala FC, Minerva Punjab FC did not field their respective teams in the Hero Super Cup, as a result of which their opponents were given a walkover. More importantly, the tournament has turned into a meaningless affair with no stakes to play for.

On the other hand, former I-League champions Mohun Bagan did not register their squad for the Super Cup, as a result of which they will be imposed a lesser fine compared to the other clubs. The quarter-finals of the Super Cup will begin on April 4 while the final will be played on April 13 at the same venue.

