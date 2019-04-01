Super Cup 2019: Jamshedpur FC vs Churchill Brothers | Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming Details

Jamshedpur FC

The seventh Pre-Quarter match of Super Cup takes place at the Kalinga Stadium of Bhubaneswar as Jamshedpur FC comes off against Churchill Brothers on Tuesday evening, 2nd April.

Jamshedpur FC would be in a dismal phase after their second consecutive fifth-place finish in the ISL. While JFC failed to qualify for the ISL semi-finals by 4 points last season, the margin was reduced to 2 this year. However, the continuous performances without the final glam would be affecting the club morale. Super Cup would be an opportunity to rectify their mistakes and clear out the pity errors earlier this season. Cesar Ferrando would be confident enough to pull up a tough challenge after promising shows toward the end of the last month. Future prospects like Michael Soosairaj would be additional rewards for the manager to utilize at the Super Cup.

Churchill Brothers would be the most improved team from this I-League season. The club from Goa escaped relegation last season by surprise. However, they regrouped to give some bigger names of the league a hard time. Churchill ended the season at the 4th place on the table, with 34 points. The team worked well with sync under Romanian manager Petre Gigiu, who made the maximum use of players like Willis Plaza. Coming into the Super Cup, Churchill Brothers would be aiming at something high close to the final. With the potential the team possess, Churchill can easily reach the semi-finals if they get past this initial Jamshedpur wall.

Jamshedpur FC vs Churchill Brothers: Match Information

Date: 2 April 2019

Kickoff: 8:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Jamshedpur FC vs Churchill Brothers: Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Australian legend Tim Cahill has announced his retirement from the game. All other players would be available for Cesar Ferrando.

Churchill Brothers

Churchill Brothers does not have any injury concerns.

Jamshedpur FC vs Churchill Brothers: Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Subrata Paul, Raju Gaikwad, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Dhanachandra Singh, Mario Arques, Memo, Michael Soosairaj, Carlos Calvo, Farukh Chaudhary, Pablo Morgado

Churchill Brothers (4-4-2): James Kithan, Hussein Eldor, Khalid Aucho, Suraj Singh, Nenad Novaković, Nicholas Fernandes, Aniston Fernandes, Kunzang Bhutia, Jovel Martins, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, Willis Plaza

Jamshedpur FC vs Churchill Brothers: Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: W-D-L-W-L

Churchill Brothers: L-W-D-D-L

Jamshedpur FC vs Churchill Brothers: Head-to-Head

No previous matches.

Jamshedpur FC vs Churchill Brothers: Key Players

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will have Carlos Calvo play a crucial role in the attack. The 33-year old midfielder will be dangerous when partnered with Pablo Morgado. Both the Spanish players together scored 8 goals in ISL and would be trying to continue the same at Super Cup.

Churchill Brothers

Willis Plaza, Churchill Brothers' 31-year old striker is the joint top-scorer of I-League 2018-19 with 21 goals. Plaza has been unstoppable at Churchill's attacking front, playing a crucial role in taking the team to the 4th position in the league. If the Trinidadian international continues his magnificent form, Tiri will have a tough time on the field.

Jamshedpur FC vs Churchill Brothers: Predictions

It would be difficult to rule out one of these two teams as both have the potential to rise to the occasions. Jamshedpur FC, even on the back foot will have a strong and combat defence line to guard the goal. If Churchill Brothers can get past this line at least once, the win will theirs.

