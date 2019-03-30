Super Cup 2019: Mumbai City FC 0-2 Chennaiyin FC - 5 Talking Points - John Gregory's men qualify for the Quarterfinals

Chennaiyin players celebrate

Chennaiyin FC put their league disappointments away with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC at Kalinga Stadium, Bhuvneshwar in the Hero Super Cup. It was an equal clash during the first half an hour of the game, but John Gregory's men lead their opponents in the first half with a stupendous striker from CK Vineeth.

The striker scored a ripper from outside the box to hand no chance to the goalkeeper Ravi. The lead soon got double when Vineeth won the ball up front to pass it to the substitute Thoi Singh. The winger found Jeje Lalpekhlua, who scored from his first touch to see the net bulge.

With this victory, John Gregory's men qualified for the Quarterfinals of the Super Cup as they strive to win a silverware this season. On the other hand, Jorge Costa will be disappointed with the poor display from his side against the leading Indian Super League winners.

In this article, we shall look at five talking points from Chennaiyin's victory over Mumbai City FC.

#1 CK Vineeth makes the difference up front

CK Vineeth

When CK Vineeth moved from Kerala to their arch-rivals Chennaiyin FC on loan, there were a lot of expectations from the forward. He was able to score only once in the second part of the season, which turned out to be a disappointment for John Gregory's men.

Albeit his poor form in the league, he helped his side to clinch a victory against Mumbai City FC. When the game cried out for inspiration during the first half of the game, the striker's menacing strike from outside the box dismantled the confidence of Jorge Costa's side in the 42nd minute.

A minute later, Vineeth won the ball from the feet of the attacker to pass the ball to the winger Thoi Singh, who set up Jeje Lalpekhlua.

The Chennaiyin FC striker scored from his first touch to enter the second half with a two-goal cushion. Even though Mailson won the man of the match, CK Vineeth's decisiveness in the final third of the game proved to be the pivotal moments in the game.

