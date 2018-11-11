Superclásico: 3 Reasons why Boca Juniors vs River Plate is a must watch game

Superclasico is one of the fiercest rivalries in world football

Biggest ever. Unique. Historic.

No hyperbole or adjective can describe arguably the best rivalry in world football. The Buenos Aires derby is one of the most traditional rivalries of the game. It is known for its fierce stories and dangerous incidents which still haunts the minds of Argentinian people and will continue to do so in the next seven days.

Superclasico rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate meet in the Copa Libertadores Final for the very first time. This will be the last of the two-legged Copa Libertadores final and both these iconic rivals are meeting each other for the first time in the final. The Superclasico games are always filled with the rage of fans and violence which often become cult stories for the generation.

Although both the presidents of Boca Juniors and River plate asked for the games to be played on Sundays, La Bombonera, the home of Boca Juniors, was supposed to host the first-leg on Saturday and El Monumental hosts the second leg of the final next Saturday. But due to bad weather, the first leg will take place today.

In a monumental fixture which will encapsulate Argentina over a week, let us take a quick glance at why we should not miss this game at any cost.

#1 The greatest rivalry in world football

Logic goes out of the window when these two teams clash.

When we talk about the greatest and fiercest rivalries in football, Boca Juniors taking on River Plate automatically comes up. These are the two most biggest and iconic clubs of all time and sparks fly when these two meet on the pitch. An argument between a Boca Juniors fan and a River Plate fan ended up with one burning down other's house this week.

Yes, it is that big. It is big enough to make the bucket list of many football fans around the globe. The eccentric atmosphere, the chaos, the violence and the ambience makes it second to none.

Legends like Diego Maradona, Alfredo Di Stefano, Riquelme and Javier Mascherano took part in this historic rivalry at least once in their career. Carlos Tevez will once again feature when these two South American giants clash on Saturday. He was sent off for performing 'chicken dance' before in this fixture.

Tonight the world will witness the making of another historic night. After all, the South Americans have waited for 58 years for this night.

