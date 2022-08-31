SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2022-23 

City rivals SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle for three points in a South African Premier Soccer League clash on Friday.

The latest Tshwane derby comes just five days after both teams had squared off in the quarterfinal of the MTN 8 Cup. Second-half substitutes Marcelo Allende and Abubaker Nasir scored late goals to guide defending champions Sundowns into the last four with a 2-0 home win.

The 'Brazilians' will turn their attention to the PSL where they are looking to successfully defend their league crown. They currently sit second, having garnered ten points from five games so far.

SuperSport are 14th on five points, with goal difference separating them from the relegation zone.

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 53 previous occasions. Mamelodi have been superior, winning 28 games. SuperSport have 13 wins in this fixture, while 12 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Friday's hosts have managed just one win from their last six games across competitions. Sundowns have won six and drawn one of their last eight games across competitions.

SuperSport United form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

SuperSport United

Winger Kudakwashe Mahachi is serving his suspension. There are no known injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kudakwashe Mahachi

Unavailable: None

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rivaldo Coetzee, Erwin Saavedra, Lebohang Maboe and Grant Kekana are all unavailable due to injury. Abubekeer Nasir returned from his injury layoff to find the back of the net last weekend.

Injured: Rivaldo Coetzee, Erwin Saavedra, Lebohang Maboe, Grant Kekana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XIs

SuperSport United (4-4-2): George Chigova (GK); Onismor Bhasera, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Luke Fleurs, Thulani Hlatshwayo; Jesse Donn, Aubrey Ngoma, Grant Margeman, Lungu Ghampani; Thabang Sibanyoni, Bradley Grobler

Mamelodi Sundowns (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams (GK); Aubrey Modiba, Brian Onyango, Rushine De Reuck, Khuliso Mudau; Neo Maema, Andile Jali, Teboho Mokoena; Themba Zwane, Thapelo Morena, Peter Shalulile

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi are on a positive run of form and come into the game as favourites to leave with all three points.

Despite this game being a derby, SuperSports have a poor record against Sundowns, having failed to win their last seven games. The visitors should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: SuperSport United 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

