Supersport United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2025 

Supersport United and Orlando Pirates will battle for three points in a rescheduled South African Premiership round 26 clash on Tuesday (May 20th). The game will be played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Stellenbosch over the weekend. They were two goals down at the break thanks to strikes from Sanele Barns and Devin Titus. The latter went from hero to zero when he put through his own net five minutes into the second half.

Pirates, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to TS Galaxy. They went ahead through Bandile Shandu's 64th-minute strike and were seemingly on their way to all three points but Mpho Mvelase drew the game level four minutes into injury time.

Ad

Trending

The stalemate had no effect on the Buccaneers' second spot in the standings, having garnered 56 points from 25 games. Supersport United are 14th with 26 points to their name.

Supersport United vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando Pirates have 25 wins from the last 64 head-to-head games. Supersport United were victorious 24 times while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Pirates qualifiedwith a 5-4 penalty shootout victory following a 2-2 draw in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Supersport United's last seven games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Pirates' last six away games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

Supersport United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Supersport United sit just outside the relegation zone, with goal difference separating them from the dotted line. However, they have two games in hand and would hope to get something from both games to potentially condemn Cape Town City to relegation.

Orlando Pirates, for their part, have nothing left to play for, having seen their quest for glory on three fronts ended in the last few weeks. Four of Pirates' last five competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Ad

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Supersport United 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Supersport United vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More