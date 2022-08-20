SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2022-23

SuperSport United will play host to Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday.

SuperSport United’s slow start to the season continued after matchday three. They sit in 14th spot with one point claimed from a 1-1 draw against Chippa United on the opening day.

The three-time champions finished eighth last term and have not won the title since their last triumph in 2009-10. The visiting Orlando Pirates are a robust opponent capable of towering over Matsatsantsa in Atteridgeville. SuperSport United need to pull themselves together and put their campaign to rights before it’s too late.

Orlando Pirates have played one game more than SuperSport United but that does not explain their superior position in the standings. They have won two matches and secured a draw from four encounters. Sitting in fourth spot on seven points, they are only one point away from the summit.

The Bucs are eyeing the top spot as they travel to lock horns with SuperSport United, and a win could take them to that position or closer to it, depending on other results. However, Matsatsantsa, who are usually more organized at home, could stand up to the challenge.

It will be SuperSport United’s second home match of the season. The first ended in a draw. Fans will be expecting something better this time around.

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

In their last seven clashes, each side have been victorious three times while one game ended in a draw.

SuperSport United form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-D

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates News

SuperSport United

Left winger Kudakwashe Mahachi is under a cross competition suspension. Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss is available for selection after serving out his suspension.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Kudakwashe Mahachi.

Unavailable: None.

Orlando Pirates

After a journey to Durban for a clash with Royal AM, Jose Riveiro's men will stay on the road to face SuperSport United. The squad will likely be maintained, with Eva Nga leading the attack. However, Deon Hotto and Kabelo Dlamini could see limited game time due to the yellow cards received from the previous match.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Predicted Xls

SuperSport United (4-4-2): Boalefa Pule (GK), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Kegan Johannes, Grant Margeman, Aubrey Ngoma, Jamie Craig Webber, Luke Fleurs, Gamphani Lungu, Bradley Grobler

Orlando Pirates (3-4-2-1): Richard Ofori (GK), James Monyane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Innocent Maela, Thembinkosi Lorch, Miguel Timm, Goodman Mosele, Olisa Ndah, Kabelo Dlamini, Evanga, Deon Hotto

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

SuperSport United need to prove they are prepared for the title. Failing this test would raise suspicions of an impending crisis.

We expect SuperSport United to have a breakthrough thanks to their determination and the pressure from their home fans.

Prediction: SuperSport United 2-1 Orlando Pirates

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P