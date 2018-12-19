Marcelo Bielsa's influence at Leeds United

Bielsa's magic has Leeds top of the Championship after 22 matches this term

Marcelo Bielsa is widely considered one of the greatest managers across the modern footballing era. A perfectionist who studies opponents thoroughly prior to fixtures, he's unorthodox and introduced the footballing world to his "loco" approach and a 3-3-3-1 formation - allowing his teams an opportunity to transition from defence to attack with ease.

He began his coaching career with Argentine first division side Newell's Old Boys, where he worked wonders - helping them reach the Copa Libertadores Final as well as multiple league cup titles too. Regarded with so much respect, the club named their stadium after him. He later managed the Argentina national team, Espanyol, Chile, Athletic Bilbao and Marseille to name a few.

Bielsa's previous success

It was famously at Bilbao where he worked wonders, knocking favourites Manchester United out of the Europa League in 2012 and nullifying the free-flowing Barcelona too. To describe him as influential would be an understatement. Some of his disciples in the managerial world include Mauricio Pochettino, Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola.

Bielsa in training ahead of Bilbao's UEFA Europa League Final defeat against Atletico

Pep claimed Bielsa's managerial style influenced his own coaching immensely, while considering him the world's best coach. Pochettino has not only worked alongside him, but played under him back in Argentina as well as Espanyol. He considers the 60-year-old as his father, while echoing Pep's stylistic sentiments.

Marcelo Bielsa always studies his opponent thoroughly before a match.

Bielsa has also influenced various players and helped them improve their respective games - City fullback Benjamin Mendy is a prime example. Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker took a significant pay cut to play under Bielsa's guidance on a season-long loan this past summer.

