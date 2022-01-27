Suriname vs Barbados prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

Suriname and Barbados will square off in an international friendly fixture at the Flora Stadium on Friday.

Suriname have not been in action since securing a 2-1 victory over Guadeloupe in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July 2021. Nigel Hasselbaink stepped off the bench to score the match winner with 15 minutes to go.

Barbados have also not been in action since suffering an 8-1 thrashing at the hands of Bermuda in a qualification fixture for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup in July last year.

Suriname have two friendlies lined up in the current international break, with a clash against Guyana to follow next Wednesday.

Suriname vs Barbados Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and Suriname are yet to win a game against Barbados.

Draws have been the most recurring result in previous matches played, with three games ending in a share of the spoils while Barbados have one win to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly fixture in September 2014 in a qualification fixture for the 2014 Caribbean Cup at the Stade Pierre-Aliker, Fort de France. Neither side could be separated in a 1-1 draw.

Suriname form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Barbados form guide: L-D-D-W-L

Suriname vs Barbados Team News

Suriname

Coach Stanley Menzo called up 22 players to dispute the friendlies against Barbados and Guyana.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Barbados

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Bajan Tridents.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Suriname vs Barbados Predicted XI

Suriname Predicted XI (4-3-3): Obrendo Huiswoud (GK); Ivanildo Misidjan, Anduelo Amoeferie, Ryan Donk, Zerguinho Deira; Miquel Darson, Albert Nibte, Sergino Eduard; Florian Jozefzoon, Jerrel Wijks, Dimitrie Apai

Barbados Predicted XI (4-4-2):Liam Braithwaite (GK); Andreas Applewhaite, Krystian Pearce, Mario Williams, Rashad Smith; Emile Saimovici, Omani Leacock, Hadan Holligan, Jomo Harris; Nick Blackman, Hallam Hope

Suriname vs Barbados

Suriname are the slightly better side and also have home advantage in their favor. This installs them as favorites in the game but their lack of action for almost a year means the players might take some time to get in sync with one another.

The situation is not much different for Barbados and this could translate into an end-to-end game with plenty of goalscoring chances. Although one side could nick a win here, a high-scoring draw is the most probable result.

Prediction: Suriname 2-2 Barbados

Edited by Peter P