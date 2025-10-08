Suriname vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Suriname will face Guatemala at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion on Friday in the third game of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers - CONCACAF third-round clash. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their qualifying campaign and sit atop Group A with four points from an obtainable six as they continue to push for a maiden appearance at the global showpiece.

Ad

After a goalless draw with Panama in their opening game, Suriname picked up their first win in the group days later as they beat El Salvador 2-1 in game two featuring goals from Radinio Balker and Dhoraso Moreo Klas.

Guatemala, meanwhile, suffered defeat in their group opener as they fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss to El Salvador. They, however, picked up a good point in their second game, drawing 1-1 away at Panama thanks to a first-half strike from Oscar Santis.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit rock-bottom in their group with just one point from two games but could make a significant jump in the standings should they secure maximum points at the weekend.

Suriname vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between the two teams. Suriname have won just one of those games while Guatemala have won twice with their other two contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in June 2004 with the visitors winning the two-legged tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Guatemala are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

The hosts' latest result ended a three-game scoreless streak for Stanley Menzo's side.

Suriname sit 131st in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Guatemala are ranked 98th.

Ad

Suriname vs Guatemala Prediction

Natio saw their latest result end a five-game winless run and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last seven games on home soil and will fancy their chances ahead of Friday's game.

Los Chapines, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games after winning three of their previous four. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could lose here.

Ad

Prediction: Suriname 1-0 Guatemala

Suriname vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Suriname to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More