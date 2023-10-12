Suriname vs Haiti Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2023 

Suriname host Haiti at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo on Thursday in the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League.

Both teams are winless in the competition after two games, with Suriname second from bottom in Group B with just one point in the bag, while Haiti are hovering above them with two.

Suriname began their campaign with a late 1-1 comeback stalemate against Grenada on matchday one, but were beaten 1-0 by Cuba in their next game.

Head coach Aron Winter has called-up 23 players for their last two Nations League clashes, including key attacker Gleofilo Vlijter, who has scored 13 goals from 18 games.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Fonkel and defenders Djevencio van der Kust and Alierio Belfor are the only uncapped players in the squad.

On the other hand, Haiti have drawn both their Nations League games, first a 0-0 stalemate with Cuba and then a 2-2 draw with Jamaica, having led 2-0 inside 15 minutes of the kick-off.

Although the Red and Blues are safe from relegation, their quarter-final hopes are in danger, and anything but a victory could be detrimental to their progression.

Suriname vs Haiti Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 previous clashes between the sides, with Suriname winning twice over Haiti and losing on three occasions.

Suriname and Haiti are meeting for the first time since January 2017, when the latter won 4-2 in a friendly game, ending a run of five consecutive draws.

Haiti are winless in their last four games, losing twice and drawing twice, having won their previous three.

Suriname are winless in their last five games, including in all four games of the 2023 calendar year.

Haiti are ranked 87th in the world, whereas Suriname are in 145th position.

Suriname vs Haiti Prediction

Both teams are in desperate need of a win here to keep their progression hopes alive, but at least one will drop points in this encounter.

Suriname are ranked 58 places below Haiti, and their form lately has been much worse than that of the Red and Blues.

The A-Selection could be headed for another defeat here.

Prediction: Suriname 1-2 Haiti

Suriname vs Haiti Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Haiti to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes