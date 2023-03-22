Suriname vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2023 

Mexico visit Frank Essed Stadion in Paramaribo to face Suriname in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday (March 23).

El Tri trail Jamaica in Group A of League A by a point, but the Reggae Boyz have played a game more. They started their campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Suriname but were then held to a 1-1 draw by Jamaica.

Since then, Mexico played a couple of friendlies before participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they bowed out in the group stage despite collecting four points in three games. Poland (0) finished with a better goal difference than them, marking the first time since 1978 El Tri went out before the knockouts.

Now, there's a new man in charge, with Diego Cocca taking charge of the national team earlier this year. He has called up a huge 34-man squad for this month's double header, featuring most veterans like Guillermo Ochoa, Jesus Gallardo, Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano.

Suriname, meanwhile, are at the bottom of their group with just one point. Their chances of reaching the semifinals are over, but they may still qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Suriname vs Mexico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mexico have won both their previous clashes with Suriname, including a 3-1 win in their first Nations League meeting of the season.

Mexico have won just four of their last ten games.

Having beaten Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their last game, Mexico are looking to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since March-April 2022 (2 wins).

After starting 2022 with four defeats from their first five games of the year, Suriname lost just twice in the next five.

Suriname's last two games at home ended in a defeat (3-1 vs French Guinea) and a draw (1-1 vs Jamaica).

Suriname vs Mexico Prediction

Suriname will look to end their campaign on a high, but Mexico are a talented side with plenty of high-quality attacking options.

They have blown hot and cold in their last few games, though, but expect El Tri to beat the A-Selection once more to set up a mouth-watering showdown with Jamaica on the final day.

Prediction: Suriname 1-2 Mexico

Suriname vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mexico

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes