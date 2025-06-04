Suriname vs Puerto Rico Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2025

Suriname host Puerto Rico at the Frank Essed Stadion in Paramaribo on Friday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 137th in the world, the home side are looking to win their third qualifying match in a row, having begun by collecting six points from a possible six.

The National began their campaign with a 4-1 drubbing of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines followed by another crushing 4-0 victory over Anguilla.

Stanley Menzo's side have thereby emerged as one of the favorites to progress into the third round of qualifiers from Group F.

Puerto Rico are just two points off them in second place. They drew their first game 0-0 to El Salvador before an 8-0 shellacking of Anguilla. That was also their biggest win in history after the 9-0 defeat of Saint Martin in September 2012.

After back-to-back wins over Sint Maarten and Aruba towards the end of 2024, Los Boricuas have failed to win any of their next four in all competitions, losing and drawing twice each. That includes a 1-1 stalemate with Nicaragua earlier this month, as Darren Rios' 10th-minute opener for Puerto Rico was canceled out by Bancy Hernandez in the second half.

Suriname vs Puerto Rico Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only two clashes between the sides before and both have ended in stalemates.

Suriname and Puerto Rico drew their first game 1-1 in November 2004 in a Caribbean Cup clash before drawing 0-0 in June 2023 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

After back-to-back wins over Sint Maarten and Aruba last year, the National have failed to win any of their next four games in all competitions.

Following back-to-back losses to Canada at the end of 2024, Suriname have begun 2025 with two consecutive wins, a pair of 1-0 wins over Martinique.

Suriname are ranked 137th in the world, while Puerto Rico are 20 places adrift of them.

Suriname vs Puerto Rico Prediction

The National have begun their campaign on a promising note with back-to-back wins and picked up two more wins earlier this year.

Puerto Rico's massive 8-0 win over Anguilla feels like a distant memory as their form since then has tapered off. A narrow win for Suriname is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Suriname 1-0 Puerto Rico

Suriname vs Puerto Rico Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Suriname to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

