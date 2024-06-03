Suriname vs St. Vincent Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2024

Suriname host St. Vincent at the Frank Essed Stadion in Paramaribo on Wednesday in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

The sides have been drawn in Group F alongside El Salvador, Puerto Rico and Anguilla, with the top two sides eventually progressing into the third round.

Ranked 144th in the world, Suriname have won just once since the start of 2023 - a 4-0 thrashing of Grenada in the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League. This year, the A-Selection have played just once, against Martinique in a friendly, and that resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Head coach Stanley Menzo has called up 24 players for this month's double-header against Saint Vincent and Anguilla, including five uncapped players in the squad. Real Sociedad's Sheraldo Becker is perhaps the most interesting inclusion, with Middlesbrough's Anfernee Dijksteel also summoned.

Meanwhile, Saint Vincent are coming off the back of consecutive friendly wins over Dominica and Grenada last month. Ranked 173rd in the world, the island outfit will be hoping to channel this momentum into their qualifying campaign.

Suriname vs St. Vincent Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in the past, with Suriname winning twice over St. Vincent and losing on three occasions.

Suriname and St. Vincent last played each other in October 2019 in the CONCACAF Nations League, with the latter winning 1-0 away from home.

Suriname's last win over St. Vincent came in June 2016 at the Caribbean Cup, as the A-Selection won 2-1.

Suriname have won just one of their last six games.

Since the start of 2023, St. Vincent have played nine games and won five times, losing on four occasions.

Suriname are ranked 144th in the world, while St. Vincent are in 173rd place in the latest FIFA Rankings.

Suriname vs St. Vincent Prediction

Suriname may seem like the favorites on paper, but St. Vincent have proved to be tough to play against lately. The Vincy Heat are a good attacking side, and can take apart a struggling A-Selection team, who are ranked 29 places above them.

Prediction: Suriname 1-2 St. Vincent

Suriname vs St. Vincent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: St. Vincent to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes