Survey reveals 3 players Manchester United fans want sold in January

Manchester United fans have named three players they want sold this month.

In an online survey by MEN Sport, the Red Devils faithful were asked what the club must do with some of the players in the squad who've been touted to leave.

Of the six players, the player whom they wanted sold the most was Anthony Martial, who bagged an overwhelming 85% of the 93,671 votes.

Another nine per cent believed he should be loaned out while only six per cent wanted him to stay.

Given the Frenchman's recent decline in form, it's not surprising to see him being deemed surplus to requirements.

Since the 2020/21 season, his time on the field has been blighted by recurring injuries, following which he lost his place in the starting XI.

He's only made 10 appearances in the current campaign, playing just 359 minutes.

Frustrated by a lack of consistent gametime, Martial had himself revealed he wanted to leave and his relationship with interim coach Ralf Rangnick deteriorated further after the player refused to play in their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

La Liga giants Sevilla have shown interest in the 26-year-old but United rejected their offer as their terms weren't met and the Andalucians are yet to make another bid.

Pogba and Lingard also unwanted at Manchester United

A total of 76% of the voters also said Martial's international team-mate Paul Pogba must also be sold, with another 23% opining that he should leave on loan.

The midfielder, who started the campaign brightly, has since been sidelined due to injuries and although he recently returned to training, the fans don't want him at the club any more.

He's out of contract in the summer anyway, so it's increasingly likely that Pogba could leave in the summer.

Since his sensational return to Manchester United for £89.3 million from Juventus in 2016, his time with the side has been replete with controversy.

With injuries wreaking havoc on his playing time over the last few seasons, he's become somewhat of a fringe figure at the club.

Pogba hasn't played for Manchester United since the end of October, when he first served a suspension, followed by a thigh injury that's ruled him out until February.

Finally, Jesse Lingard also doesn't appear to have a future at the club, with 60% of the fans feeling so.

He was recalled following his successful loan spell at West Ham last season but the Englishman has struggled to break into United's XI once again.

Lingard's contract, too, runs until June this year and the midfielder is likely to leave permanently thereafter.

