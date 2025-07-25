Sutton United vs Crystal Palace U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Published Jul 25, 2025 07:02 GMT
National League Cup Final - Sutton United v Leeds United U21 - Source: Getty
Sutton United (left) are looking to extend their pre-season winning run to four games (PC: Getty Images)

Sutton United and Crystal Palace U21 clash in a pre-season hybrid friendly on Saturday at the Borough Sports Ground. Earlier this month, the Amber and Chocolates began their preparations for the new campaign and have played in three friendly games thus far, winning all three.

Starting with a narrow 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers, Sutton beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0 before overcoming Chertsey Town by an identical scoreline.

Steve Morison's side have three more games coming up before starting their 2025-26 National League campaign against York City on 9 August.

Up next for them is Crystal Palace Under-21, the development team of the Premier League club Crystal Palace that play in the top level of reserve football.

Since concluding their 2024-25 campaign with a 2-1 loss to Southampton U21 in the Premier League 2 semi-finals on 12 May, the Eagles have indulged in two friendlies.

Their first was a 3-1 win over Barnet on 9 July followed by a pulsating 2-2 draw against Bromley.

Sutton United vs Crystal Palace U21 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Sutton United and Crystal Palace U21 have never met before in an official clash.
  • Sutton United have a 100% win record in their pre-season games so far: 1-0 vs Wycombe, 2-0 vs Wimbledon and 2-0 vs Chertsey Town.
  • The Amber and Chocolates are yet to concede a goal in their pre-season campaign so far.
  • Crystal Palace Under-21 have won and drawn in their friendlies so far this summer: 3-1 vs Barnet and 2-2 vs Bromley.
  • The Eagles have scored at least twice in both of their friendly games thus far (five in total).
Sutton United vs Crystal Palace U21 Prediction

Sutton United have looked solid in their pre-season campaign so far, while keeping a clean sheet in every single game. Crystal Palace are no pushovers either, demonstrating a frightening attacking vanguard to cut open their defense.

It's going to be an engaging clash between two in-form sides, and we expect it to end in a draw.

Prediction: Sutton United 2-2 Crystal Palace U21

Sutton United vs Crystal Palace U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

