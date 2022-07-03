Suwon Bluewings vs Daegu prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Struggling Suwon will take on Daegu in an important K League 1 fixture on Wednesday.

Suwon's struggles only got worse as they lost to Jeonbuk in the Korean FA Cup quarterfinals. They followed that up with a defeat in the Suwon derby. In the league, they sit in the penultimate position with almost no chance of securing a top-half finish.

The visitors will sense a glorious opportunity in this fixture, something that will aid them in bridging the gap with the top four.

Suwon Bluewings vs Daegu Head-to-Head

Both teams have clashed 16 times in the last five years. Suwon have recorded four victories to six for Daegu. Five games have ended in draws. The last time they squared off against each other, it was the visitors who took home all three points.

Suwon Bluewings form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Daegu guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Suwon Bluewings vs Daegu Team News

Suwon Bluewings

Midfielder Yo Han-Go and centre-forward Ji-Won Min have been sidelined due to Achilles tendon ruptures and thigh injuries respectively. Midfielder Heun-jin Park will not play due to suspension.

Injured: Yo Han-Go and Ji-Won Min

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Heun-jin Park

Unavailable: None

Daegu

Daegu will have a list of absentees for this clash, which includes Lee-Keun Ho (ankle), Jo Jin-woo (ligament tear) and Lee Tae Hi (calf).

They do not have any suspensions ahead of this match.

Injured: Lee-Keun Ho, Jo Jin-woo, Lee Tae Hi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Suwon Bluewings vs Daegu Predicted Xls

Suwon Bluewings(4-1-4-1): No Dong-Geon (GK), Choi Sung-Keun, Lee Sang-Min, Sung-yueng Ki, Lee Taeseok, Cho Ji-Hun, Cho Youngwook, Aleksandar Palocevic, Hwang In-beom, Jung Han-Min, Park Dong-jin.

Daegu (4-3-3): Choi Young-eun (GK); Jeong Tae-uk, Lee Jinyong, Jang Sungwon; Jae-Won Hwang, Bruno Lamas, Hee-Seung Kim, An Yong-woo; Lee Keun-ho, Zeca, Jeong Chiin

Suwon Bluewings vs Daegu Prediction

Suwon will have to be at their very best to salvage anything from this game. Their disastrous league form has barely shown any sign of recovery. Their outser from the Korean FA Cup will only add insult to injury. However, with the season heading into its final third, it is time for them to string some good performances together and move up the table.

The visitors will not be in any mood to allow that as they look to close the gap at the top.

We expect Daegu to clinch a victory in this match.

Prediction: Suwon Bluewings 1-3 Daegu

