Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Struggling Suwon Bluewings will host Incheon United in K League 1 action on Sunday.
The hosts are stuttering in the penultimate position in the table and come into this game after losing the Suwon derby 3-0 to Suwon FC.
The visitors are flying high in the division and are within touching distance of the top two. They come into this game following a 1-1 draw with Seoul FC.
Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United Head-to-Head
Both teams have clashed 16 times in the last five years. Suwon have recorded four victories to six for Incheon United. Five games have ended in draws. The last time they squared off against each other, it was the visitors who took home all three points.
Suwon Bluewings form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-L.
Incheon form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L
Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United Team News
Suwon Bluewings
Midfielder Yo Han-Go and centre-forward Ji-Won Min have been sidelined due to Achilles tendon ruptures and thigh injuries respectively. Midfielder Heun-jin Park will not play due to suspension.
Injured: Yo Han-Go and Ji-Won Min
Doubtful: None
Suspension: Heun-jin Park
Unavailable: None
Incheon United
Centre-back Ban-suk Oh and midfielder Reum Yeo have been out of action due to injury. Midfielder Jun-yub Kim is suspended for yellow card accumulation.
Injured: Ban-suk Oh and Reum Yeo
Doubtful: None
Suspension: Jun-yub Kim
Unavailable: None
Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United Predicted Xls
Suwon Bluewings(4-1-4-1): No Dong-Geon (GK), Choi Sung-Keun, Lee Sang-Min, Sung-yueng Ki, Lee Taeseok, Cho Ji-Hun, Cho Youngwook, Aleksandar Palocevic, Hwang In-beom, Jung Han-Min, Park Dong-jin.
Incheon United (3-4-3): Kim Dong-Heon, Kim Dong-Min, Kang Min-Soo, Harrison Delbridge, Min-Seong Kim, Elias Aguilar, Lee Myeong-Ju, Kang Yun-Gu, Stefan Mugosa, Hong Si-Hoo, Kim Do-Hyeok.
Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United Prediction
The hosts are struggling with poor form and performances. They are on a winless run of three matches which has seen them plummet to the lower rungs of the division. Their last win came in early May against Jeju. Since then, they have remained winless. The 3-0 defeat in the Suwon derby was a tough loss for them and they will have to mentally bounce back to challenge Incheon.
The visitors can go up to second with a win on Sunday, provided Jeonbuk and Jeju drop points.
A win for Incheon is firmly on the cards.
Prediction: Suwon Bluewings 1-3 Incheon United