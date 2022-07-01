Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Struggling Suwon Bluewings will host Incheon United in K League 1 action on Sunday.

The hosts are stuttering in the penultimate position in the table and come into this game after losing the Suwon derby 3-0 to Suwon FC.

The visitors are flying high in the division and are within touching distance of the top two. They come into this game following a 1-1 draw with Seoul FC.

Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United Head-to-Head

Both teams have clashed 16 times in the last five years. Suwon have recorded four victories to six for Incheon United. Five games have ended in draws. The last time they squared off against each other, it was the visitors who took home all three points.

Suwon Bluewings form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-L.

Incheon form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United Team News

Suwon Bluewings

Midfielder Yo Han-Go and centre-forward Ji-Won Min have been sidelined due to Achilles tendon ruptures and thigh injuries respectively. Midfielder Heun-jin Park will not play due to suspension.

Injured: Yo Han-Go and Ji-Won Min

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Heun-jin Park

Unavailable: None

Incheon United

Centre-back Ban-suk Oh and midfielder Reum Yeo have been out of action due to injury. Midfielder Jun-yub Kim is suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Injured: Ban-suk Oh and Reum Yeo

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Jun-yub Kim

Unavailable: None

K League @kleague 57' GOAL | Suwon Samsung Bluewings 0-1 Suwon FC



🤯 Jackson (5) making it look as easy as 1-2-3! A superb goal!

Watch 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘:



#KLeague | #K리그 | #SuwonDerby 57' GOAL | Suwon Samsung Bluewings 0-1 Suwon FC🤯 Jackson (5) making it look as easy as 1-2-3! A superb goal!Watch 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘: TV.KLeague.com ⚽️ 57' GOAL | Suwon Samsung Bluewings 0-1 Suwon FC🤯 Jackson (5) making it look as easy as 1-2-3! A superb goal! 📺 Watch 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘: TV.KLeague.com#KLeague | #K리그 | #SuwonDerby https://t.co/Qhi4LoJDax

Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United Predicted Xls

Suwon Bluewings(4-1-4-1): No Dong-Geon (GK), Choi Sung-Keun, Lee Sang-Min, Sung-yueng Ki, Lee Taeseok, Cho Ji-Hun, Cho Youngwook, Aleksandar Palocevic, Hwang In-beom, Jung Han-Min, Park Dong-jin.

Incheon United (3-4-3): Kim Dong-Heon, Kim Dong-Min, Kang Min-Soo, Harrison Delbridge, Min-Seong Kim, Elias Aguilar, Lee Myeong-Ju, Kang Yun-Gu, Stefan Mugosa, Hong Si-Hoo, Kim Do-Hyeok.

Suwon Bluewings vs Incheon United Prediction

The hosts are struggling with poor form and performances. They are on a winless run of three matches which has seen them plummet to the lower rungs of the division. Their last win came in early May against Jeju. Since then, they have remained winless. The 3-0 defeat in the Suwon derby was a tough loss for them and they will have to mentally bounce back to challenge Incheon.

The visitors can go up to second with a win on Sunday, provided Jeonbuk and Jeju drop points.

A win for Incheon is firmly on the cards.

Prediction: Suwon Bluewings 1-3 Incheon United

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far