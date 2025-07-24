Suwon vs Anyang Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025 

Suwon host Anyang at the Suwon Sports Complex on Saturday for their clash in the K League 1 on Saturday. The side aims to extend their winning run in the competition to three games, having lost the previous three.

Following a dry spell last month, the Gyeonggi Province outfit have been on a recovery phase in July: they beat Gwangju 2-1 before a crushing 5-1 victory over Pohang Steelers.

With 22 points from 22 games, Kim Eun-jung's side are now up to 11th position in the Korean top-flight standings, right behind their next opponents Anyang, who beat them 2-1 last month.

In that meeting, Roh Kyung-ho fired Suwon in front after 42 minutes but a second-half brace from Bruno Mota turned the tie around to hand the visitors a dramatic 2-1 win.

Now back at the same place for the second time in just over a month, the promoted team will be aiming to complete a double. They prepared for the clash with a crushing 4-0 victory over Daegu on Tuesday.

Yago and Kim Bo-kyung netted apiece in the first half, before Sung-Bun Choi and Bruno Rodrigues Mota scored one each after the break to gloss over the scoreline.

Suwon vs Anyang Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 clashes between the sides in the past, with Suwon winning 15 times over Anyang and losing on nine occasions.

There have been only six draws in this fixture, with the last one coming in August 2019, six games ago.

Suwon and Anyang have already met twice this year, with Anyang winning on both occasions: 3-1 in April 2025 (home) and 2-1 in June 2025 (away).

Suwon have not lost thrice in a row to Anyang since 2019 (3 consecutive defeats).

Both these sides have lost three league games in their last five outings.

Suwon vs Anyang Prediction

Suwon will be wary here as they've lost both their previous clashes with Anyang in 2025 so far. They could opt for a more cautious approach here, looking to choke up Anyang, who may come flying out of the blocks aiming for a hat-trick of wins here.

We expect another tense encounter, with the sides playing out a rare draw.

Prediction: Suwon 2-2 Anyang

Suwon vs Anyang Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

