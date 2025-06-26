Suwon vs Gangwon Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2025 

Suwon FC and Gangwon will battle for three points in a K League 1 round 21 clash on Saturday (June 28th). The game will be played at the Suwon Sports Complex.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Jeonbuk. They let a two-goal lead slip, having been two goals up at the break thanks to Kim Do-yoon and Pablo Sabbag. Kim Jin-Kyu and Andrea Compagno scored to draw the game level for Jeonbuk before Kim Tae-han's late own goal settled the contest.

Gangwon, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-0 home win over Daegu. Mo Jae-hyeon, Kim Kun-hee and Lee Sang-heon scored a goal each to help their side secure the win.

The win saw them climb to eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 20 games. Suwon are second-from-bottom on 16 points.

Suwon vs Gangwon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Suwon have nine wins from the last 23 head-to-head games. Gangwon were victorious eight times while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in May 2025 when both sides canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Gangwon's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Suwon's last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Suwon are winless in their last five games (three losses).

Suwon vs Gangwon Prediction

Suwon are likely going to be relegated come the end of the season unless they drastically imrpove their results. They have managed just one win in their last eight games across competitions, losing five games in this sequence. The most recent of those defeats would have left a bitter taste in their mouth, having been leading at half-time.

Gangwon, for their part, ended their four-game winless run with their victory last weekend. They will be aiming to build on that victory with another win here which could see them climb out of the relegation round places.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Suwon 1-1 Gangwon

Suwon vs Gangwon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

