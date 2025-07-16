Suwon vs Gwangju Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025

Suwon will host Gwangju at the Suwon Sports Complex on Friday in another round of the 2025 K League 1 campaign. The home side are in poor form at the moment and are on course to finish the regular season in the relegation round as they sit second-from-bottom in the table with just 16 points from 20 matches.

They were beaten 2-1 by Gangwon in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point following Luan Dias' second-half leveller before their opponents reclaimed the lead in additional time.

Gwangju, meanwhile, have picked up good results in recent games and have begun to climb back up the table. They beat 10-man Anyang 2-1 in their last league outing featuring first-half strikes from Chang-mu Shin and Jasir Asani before beating Uslan 1-0 in the Korean Cup last time out to advance to a second consecutive cup semifinal.

The visitors sit fifth in the league table with 31 points from 21 matches and will now be looking to pick up where they left off when they return to action on Friday.

Suwon vs Gwangju Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Suwon and Gwangju. The hosts have won just nine of those games while the visitors have won double that tally with their other six contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just two of their last nine.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six outings and have managed just one in their last 10.

Suwon are the lowest-scoring side in the K League 1 this term with a goal tally 19.

Suwon vs Gwangju Prediction

The hosts are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win in their last six matches. They have lost all but two of their last six games at the Suwon Sports Complex and have work to do this weekend.

Gwangju meanwhile have won three of their last four games after going winless in their previous four. They have been bright on the road of late and should win this one.

Prediction: Suwon 0-1 Gwangju

Suwon vs Gwangju Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gwangju to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)

