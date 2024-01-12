SV Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as SV Darmstadt lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor on Saturday.

SV Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

SV Darmstadt are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings and have been in poor form so far this season. The hosts suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Holstein Kiel in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Standard last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

SV Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against SV Darmstadt and have won two out of the last four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SV Darmstadt's one victory.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only two of their eight matches against SV Darmstadt in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in their previous league game in 2017.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only one of their last 17 matches against teams at the bottom of the league table in the Bundesliga but did lose their only such game during this period against SV Darmstadt in 2017.

SV Darmstadt have picked up only 10 points from their first 16 matches in the Bundesliga - their second-worst start to a top-flight season in their history.

SV Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have not been at their best this season and will need to make amends in the coming weeks. The likes of Donyell Malen and Julian Brandt can be lethal on their day and will look to step up to the plate this weekend.

SV Darmstadt have struggled this season and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: SV Darmstadt 1-4 Borussia Dortmund

SV Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes