SWE vs SLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 18th, 2021

Sweden clash with Slovakia in a Euro 2020 Group E match today at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg. Sweden put in a resolute defensive display in their first match against Spain to come away with a 0-0 draw. Slovakia, on the other hand, secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Poland.
Sweden will look to have more possession tonight and their attacking players like Emil Forsberg and Alexander Isak might find more opportunities to get on the ball. Slovakia will once again be counting on the likes of Marek Hamsik and Milan Skriniar to put in a good performance.
With the group finely poised, Slovakia could book their place in the knockout stages with a win tonight against Sweden.
Squads to choose from
Sweden (SWE)
R Olsen, K Nordfelt, K Johan Johnsson, M Danielson, M Olsson, V Lindelof, L Augustinsson, P Jansson, E Krafth, P Bengtsson, F Helander, A Granqvist, M Lustig, S Larsson, E Forsberg, M Svanberg, V Claesson, A Ekdal, K Sema, K Olsson, J Cajuste, G Svensson, A Isak, D Kulusevski, M Berg, R Quaison, J Larsson
Slovakia (SLO)
M Dubravka, M Rodak, D Kuciak, M Skriniar, L Satka, P Pekarik, T Hubocan, M Valijent, D Vavro, D Hancko, M Koscelnik, M Hamsik, V Weiss, R Mak, J Kucka, P Hrosovsky, J Gregus, L Benes, S Lobotka, J Hromada, T Suslov, O Duda, M Duris, L Haraslin, R Bozenik, I Schranz
Predicted Playing XIs
Sweden (SWE)
Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelöf, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak
Slovakia (SLO)
Martin Dúbravka; Peter Pekarík, Ľubomír Šatka, Milan Škriniar, Tomáš Hubočan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukáš Haraslín, Marek Hamšík, Róbert Mak; Ondrej Duda
Match Details
Match: Sweden (SWE) vs Slovakia (SLO), UEFA Euro 2020 Group E match
Date: 18th June 2021 at 18:30 PM IST.
Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg
Sweden (SWE) vs Slovakia (SLO) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Sweden are slight favorites heading into this game and could have more possession than Slovakia. A good option for captaincy is Alexander Isak. The striker showed glimpses of his pace and trickery in the earlier match, which could cause Slovakia's backline a lot of problems.
The vice-captaincy option can be given to Emil Forsberg. Although, the playmaker did not get too many points last time, this time he could prove to be influential and give Dream11 players a lot of points. He could also be a good differential pick compared to the other Dream11 players.
From Slovakia, Milan Skriniar, Marek Hamsik and Kucka are must-picks. Dream11 players can choose between Mak and Duda although Mak could get more points.
Fantasy Suggestion #1
R Olsen; Lindelof, Skriniar, Augustinsson, Danielson; S Larsson, E Forsberg (VC), J Kucka, Hamsik, Mak; Isak (C)
Captain: Isak (SWE) Vice-captain: Forsberg (SWE)
Fantasy Suggestion #2
Dubravka; Satka, Skriniar (VC), Augustinsson, Danielson; S Larsson, E Forsberg, J Kucka, Hamsik (C); Isak, Duda
Captain: Hamsik (SLO) Vice-captain: Skriniar (SLO)
Fantasy Suggestion #3 (If Dejan Kulusevski plays)
Dubravka; Lindelof, Skriniar, Augustinsson, Danielson; S Larsson, E Forsberg, J Kucka, Hamsik; Isak (VC), Kulusevski (C)
Captain: Kulusevski (SWE) Vice-captain: Isak (SWE)
