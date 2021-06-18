Create
SWE vs SLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 18th, 2021

Spain v Sweden - UEFA Euro 2020: Group E
Shreyas HS
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 2021-06-18T14:27:34+05:30

Sweden clash with Slovakia in a Euro 2020 Group E match today at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg. Sweden put in a resolute defensive display in their first match against Spain to come away with a 0-0 draw. Slovakia, on the other hand, secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Poland.

Sweden will look to have more possession tonight and their attacking players like Emil Forsberg and Alexander Isak might find more opportunities to get on the ball. Slovakia will once again be counting on the likes of Marek Hamsik and Milan Skriniar to put in a good performance.

With the group finely poised, Slovakia could book their place in the knockout stages with a win tonight against Sweden.

Squads to choose from

Sweden (SWE)

R Olsen, K Nordfelt, K Johan Johnsson, M Danielson, M Olsson, V Lindelof, L Augustinsson, P Jansson, E Krafth, P Bengtsson, F Helander, A Granqvist, M Lustig, S Larsson, E Forsberg, M Svanberg, V Claesson, A Ekdal, K Sema, K Olsson, J Cajuste, G Svensson, A Isak, D Kulusevski, M Berg, R Quaison, J Larsson

Slovakia (SLO)

M Dubravka, M Rodak, D Kuciak, M Skriniar, L Satka, P Pekarik, T Hubocan, M Valijent, D Vavro, D Hancko, M Koscelnik, M Hamsik, V Weiss, R Mak, J Kucka, P Hrosovsky, J Gregus, L Benes, S Lobotka, J Hromada, T Suslov, O Duda, M Duris, L Haraslin, R Bozenik, I Schranz

Predicted Playing XIs

Sweden (SWE)

Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelöf, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak

Slovakia (SLO)

Martin Dúbravka; Peter Pekarík, Ľubomír Šatka, Milan Škriniar, Tomáš Hubočan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukáš Haraslín, Marek Hamšík, Róbert Mak; Ondrej Duda

Match Details

Match: Sweden (SWE) vs Slovakia (SLO), UEFA Euro 2020 Group E match

Date: 18th June 2021 at 18:30 PM IST.

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg

Sweden (SWE) vs Slovakia (SLO) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Sweden (SWE) vs Slovakia (SLO) Dream11 Suggestions

Sweden are slight favorites heading into this game and could have more possession than Slovakia. A good option for captaincy is Alexander Isak. The striker showed glimpses of his pace and trickery in the earlier match, which could cause Slovakia's backline a lot of problems.

The vice-captaincy option can be given to Emil Forsberg. Although, the playmaker did not get too many points last time, this time he could prove to be influential and give Dream11 players a lot of points. He could also be a good differential pick compared to the other Dream11 players.

From Slovakia, Milan Skriniar, Marek Hamsik and Kucka are must-picks. Dream11 players can choose between Mak and Duda although Mak could get more points.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

R Olsen; Lindelof, Skriniar, Augustinsson, Danielson; S Larsson, E Forsberg (VC), J Kucka, Hamsik, Mak; Isak (C)

Captain: Isak (SWE) Vice-captain: Forsberg (SWE)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Dubravka; Satka, Skriniar (VC), Augustinsson, Danielson; S Larsson, E Forsberg, J Kucka, Hamsik (C); Isak, Duda

Captain: Hamsik (SLO) Vice-captain: Skriniar (SLO)

Sweden (SWE) vs Slovakia (SLO) Dream11 Suggestions (If Dejan Kulusevski plays)
Fantasy Suggestion #3 (If Dejan Kulusevski plays)

Dubravka; Lindelof, Skriniar, Augustinsson, Danielson; S Larsson, E Forsberg, J Kucka, Hamsik; Isak (VC), Kulusevski (C)

Captain: Kulusevski (SWE) Vice-captain: Isak (SWE)

EURO 2020 Slovakia Football Sweden Football Marek Hamsik Emil Forsberg Fantasy Football Tips
