SWE vs UKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 29th, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with its last Round of 16 game this week as Sweden take on Ukraine at Hampden Park on Tuesday. Both teams are underdogs in the competition at the moment and will need to prove their mettle in this match.

Ukraine did not enjoy a particularly fruitful group stage and will need to take it up a notch in this game. Andriy Shevchenko has built a robust squad over the past year and will have to get the best out of his players this week.

Sweden, on the other hand, have punched above their weight at Euro 2020 and could potentially pull off a few more upsets this year. The Swedes finished above Spain in their group and will be confident ahead of this match.

Squads to choose from

Sweden (SWE)

Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Pierre Bengtsson, Marcus Danielson, Andreas Granqvist, Filip Helander, Pontus Jansson, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Mikael Lustig; Jens-Lys Cajuste, Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Dejan Kulusevski, Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Robin Quaison, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Gustav Svensson; Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak, Jordan Larsson

Ukraine (UKR)

Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin; Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, Eduard Sobol, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Roman Bezus, Yevhen Makarenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marlos, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Heorhii Sudakov, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Tsygankov; Artem Besedin, Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

Predicted Playing XIs

Sweden (SWE)

Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Danielson, Victor Lindelof, Carl Mikael Lustig; Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg

Ukraine (UKR)

Georgi Bushchan; Vitalii Mykolenko, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Karavaev; Taras Stepanenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ruslan Malinovskiy, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

Match Details

Match: Sweden (SWE) vs Ukraine (UKR), UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match

Date: 30th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Sweden criticise UEFA's decision for Glasgow to host their Euro 2020 last-16 clash against Ukraine | @AdrianJKajumba https://t.co/XqsFyrmvfc — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 29, 2021

Sweden (SWE) vs Ukraine (UKR) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Sweden (SWE) vs Ukraine (UKR) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Ukraine have some excellent players at the moment and the likes of Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko can make an impact on their day. Ruslan Malinovskiy played only 45 minutes against Austria and is set to start this game.

Emil Forsberg has stepped up in a creative role for Sweden and also takes his team's penalties. Sebastian Larsson has also been impressive for the Scandinavians and will have to his part against Ukraine.

Georgi Bushchan has had to make several saves for Ukraine and will be tested yet again in this fixture. Alexander Isak is likely to be the primary protagonist and look to score in this match.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 backs Ukraine to pull off an upset in this knock-out match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Georgi Bushchan; Victor Lindelof, Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Danielson, Oleksandr Karavaev; Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg (VC), Ruslan Malinovskiy, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Alexander Isak, Andriy Yarmolenko (C)

Captain: Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR), Vice-Captain: Emil Forsberg (SWE)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Georgi Bushchan; Victor Lindelof, Carl Mikael Lustig, Ludwig Augustinsson, Oleksandr Karavaev; Emil Forsberg, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Alexander Isak, Roman Yaremchuk (VC), Andriy Yarmolenko (C)

Captain: Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR), Vice-Captain: Roman Yaremchuk (UKR)

Also Read: Euro 2020: Paul Merson's predictions for the Round of 16 fixtures

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi