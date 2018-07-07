Sweden 0-2 England: Hits and flops from the game, World Cup 2018

England book their place in the semi-finals with a comfortable win

England progressed to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup courtesy of their comfortable 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-final clash at the Samara Arena. Gareth Southgate's men dominated possession on the night and were rightfully rewarded in the 30th minute when Harry Maguire leapt highest to find the back of the net with his head after a sublime delivery into the area from Ashley Young following an England corner.

The Three Lions ended the first half as the stronger side and they never looked like giving up on their lead. Dele Alli, who returned to the starting line-up after recovering from a thigh strain, doubled England's lead in the 58th minute by getting on the end of an inch-perfect cross from Jesse Lingard to find the back of the net with a composed header.

Sweden tried to salvage something from the game shortly thereafter but they were denied mercilessly by the heroics of Jordan Pickford in goal for England. The result now means that England will face either hosts Russia or favourites Croatia in the semi-final of the competition while the dream run is finally over for Sweden, who had exceeded all expectations in their journey so far.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best and worst performers from this knockout clash at the Samara Arena in southern Russia:

#5 Hit - Harry Maguire (England)

Maguire scored the opening goal for England

The English centre-half has been one of the best performers for his side over the course of this tournament and he duly repaid the faith shown in him by manager Gareth Southgate when he put in a resounding performance at the back for the Three Lions. Maguire was his usual self of being unbeatable in the air and was comfortable on the ball, retaining his reputation as England's best ball-playing centre-back at the moment.

The Leicester City defender also proved to be a serious threat from set-pieces and did well to claim his first ever goal for the national team after he leaped into the air to find the back of the net following a set-piece, a routine that has paid off handsomely for England in this tournament.