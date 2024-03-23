Sweden vs Albania Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2024

Sweden will entertain Albania at the Friends Arena in an international friendly on Monday.

The hosts met Portugal in their first match of the year on Thursday, suffering a 5-2 loss. Interestingly, they conceded five goals in a match for the first time since 2013 and will look to bounce back with a win. In-form striker Viktor Gyökeres and substitute Gustaf Nilsson added consolation goals for them in the second half.

The visitors lost 3-0 to Chile in a friendly on Friday, as their unbeaten run across all competitions ended after eight games. They failed to score for the second game in a row, after being held to a goalless draw in their final UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match by the Faroe Islands.

Sweden vs Albania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths five times thus far, with just one of the meetings being friendlies. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with three wins to their name. The visitors have one win, and one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2009, with the hosts registering a comfortable 4-1 win.

Four of the five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 10-5.

Sweden have seen conclusive results in their last 10 home games in all competitions, with eight wins and two losses.

Albania have suffered defeats in their two away meetings against Sweden, scoring just twice while conceding seven goals.

The visitors are winless in their last three games, scoring just once while conceding four goals.

The hosts have four wins and losses apiece in their last nine games across all competitions.

Sweden vs Albania Prediction

Blågult suffered a humbling 5-2 loss to Portugal on Thursday and will look to bounce back with a win. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their last 13 friendlies at home, registering 10 consecutive wins. They have a 100% record at home against the visitors, recording two wins with a 7-2 aggregate score, and are strong favorites.

Apart from Jesper Karlström and Hugo Larsson, who left the squad last week, there are no fresh absentees for the hosts, so head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is likely to field a strong starting XI.

Shqiponjat have endured a three-game winless run, failing to score in their last two outings. They have just one win in their last 10 away games in all competitions and might struggle here.

Considering the hosts' dominance in the head-to-head record and better squad quality, Sweden should be able to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Albania

Sweden vs Albania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sweden to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Viktor Gyökeres to score or assist any time - Yes.