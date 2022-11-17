Sweden vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022

Sweden will entertain Algeria at the Eleda Stadium in a friendly on Saturday (November 19). Both teams failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This will be their last game of 2022, so they will look to end the year with a win.
Sweden beat Mexico 2-1 in a friendly on Thursday. Marcus Rohden opened the scoring in the 54th minute but Mexico equalised through Alexis Vega at the hour mark. Mattias Svanberg bagged the winner six minutes from time for a strong Swedish side
Algeria, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Mali at home, with Riyad Mahrez scoring theonly goal of the game in first half added time.
Sweden vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have locked horns four times, with all meetings being friendlies. This will be their first meeting this century.
- Algeria are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions, winning five.
- Four of Algeria's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, but Algeria have scored at least twice in four of these outings.
- Algeria have failed to score in three of their last four games and scored just once in a 1-1 draw in their last meeting with Sweden in 1990.
- Sweden have just one win in their last six games across competitions.
- Algeria have scored at least once in their last nine games, while Sweden have scored in their last four.
Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $200 if your team wins on DraftKings
Sweden vs Algeria Prediction
Algeria have never beaten Sweden and might struggle again, especially away from home. They're on a six-game undefeated run across competitions, though.
Sweden have won just once in their last six games across competitions. Nevertheless, they will fancy their chances against the Desert Warriors at home. With not much at stake for either team, a draw could ensue.
Prediction: Sweden 1-1 Algeria
Make a bet of up to $200 and receive a refund if you lose. Get this offer once a day for the first 4 days you sign up on PointsBet
Sweden vs Algeria Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5
Tip 3: Sweden to score first - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 5: Mattias Svanberg to score or assist any time - Yes
Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here