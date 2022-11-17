Sweden vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022

Sweden will entertain Algeria at the Eleda Stadium in a friendly on Saturday (November 19). Both teams failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This will be their last game of 2022, so they will look to end the year with a win.

Sweden beat Mexico 2-1 in a friendly on Thursday. Marcus Rohden opened the scoring in the 54th minute but Mexico equalised through Alexis Vega at the hour mark. Mattias Svanberg bagged the winner six minutes from time for a strong Swedish side

Algeria, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Mali at home, with Riyad Mahrez scoring theonly goal of the game in first half added time.

Svensk Fotboll @svenskfotboll



1 mål

1 assist



Vad säger ni om hans match igår!? Känslan när Mattias Svanbarg rullade in segermålet mot Mexiko!1 mål1 assistVad säger ni om hans match igår!? Känslan när Mattias Svanbarg rullade in segermålet mot Mexiko! ✋🇸🇪✅ 1 mål✅ 1 assistVad säger ni om hans match igår!? 😃👍 https://t.co/vbfPTglehf

Sweden vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns four times, with all meetings being friendlies. This will be their first meeting this century.

Algeria are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions, winning five.

Four of Algeria's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, but Algeria have scored at least twice in four of these outings.

Algeria have failed to score in three of their last four games and scored just once in a 1-1 draw in their last meeting with Sweden in 1990.

Sweden have just one win in their last six games across competitions.

Algeria have scored at least once in their last nine games, while Sweden have scored in their last four.

Sweden vs Algeria Prediction

Algeria have never beaten Sweden and might struggle again, especially away from home. They're on a six-game undefeated run across competitions, though.

DZfoot English 🇩🇿⚽️ @DZfoot_EN Algeria played its 12th match of 2022 yesterday against Mali at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran



Algeria’a record in 2022



7 wins

2 draws 🟨

3 losses



41 different players have featured for Algeria in 2022



Youcef Belaili played in all 12 games Algeria played its 12th match of 2022 yesterday against Mali at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in OranAlgeria’a record in 20227 wins2 draws 🟨3 losses41 different players have featured for Algeria in 2022Youcef Belaili played in all 12 games 🇩🇿 Algeria played its 12th match of 2022 yesterday against Mali at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran📈 Algeria’a record in 20227 wins ✅2 draws 🟨3 losses ❌👤 41 different players have featured for Algeria in 2022🔝 Youcef Belaili played in all 12 games https://t.co/Kvfix4Uwh6

Sweden have won just once in their last six games across competitions. Nevertheless, they will fancy their chances against the Desert Warriors at home. With not much at stake for either team, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Sweden 1-1 Algeria

Sweden vs Algeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Sweden to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Mattias Svanberg to score or assist any time - Yes

