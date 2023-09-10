Sweden vs Austria Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

Sweden are set to play Austria at the Friends Arena on Tuesday in the qualification round of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Sweden come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Estonia in their most recent game. Goals from Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, Al-Ettifaq forward Robin Quaison and Copenhagen winger Viktor Claesson secured the win for Sweden.

Austria, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Moldova in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Sepsi OSK attacker Vitalie Damascan for Moldova was canceled out by a second-half goal from Freiburg attacker Michael Gregoritsch for Austria.

Sweden vs Austria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 36 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Austria have won 19 games, lost 11 and drawn six.

Swedish striker Alexander Isak has scored two goals in four league starts for Newcastle United this season.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres has scored two goals in four league starts for Sporting CP this season.

Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic has one assist in three substitute appearances for Inter Milan in the league this season.

Sweden vs Austria Prediction

Sweden have an exciting squad, with their forward line standing out as an impressive force. Since moving to Newcastle United for a fee of €70 million last season, Alexander Isak has displayed some really good form, and the 23-year-old is expected to lead the attack for the national side for a long time.

They also have experience in the form of players like Manchester United center-back Victor Lindelof, RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg and Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Austria, on the other hand, have an interesting squad as well. Real Madrid defender David Alaba remains one of the best players in the world, while attacker Marko Arnautovic has been a mainstay in their attack for some time now. Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer showed glimpses of his quality during his brief loan spell at Manchester United, and will hope to enjoy a fresh start following his permanent move to Borussia Dortmund.

Three RB Leipzig midfielders feature in the Austria squad; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald and Christoph Baumgartner. Given manager Ralf Rangnick's well-known Red Bull connections, it is not surprising to see that trend.

A close game is on the cards, and a draw seems likely.

Prediction: Sweden 1-1 Austria

Sweden vs Austria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Austria to score first - Yes