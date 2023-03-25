Sweden vs Azerbaijan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27th 2023

Sweden and Azerbaijan go head-to-head at the Friends Arena in Group F of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Monday.

Off the back of their opening-day defeats, both sides will be looking to bounce back and get their respective campaigns back on track.

Sweden were denied a dream start to their quest for a place in Germany as they fell to a 3-0 loss against a rampant Belgium side on Friday.

Prior to that, Janne Andersson’s men were on a blistering run of four consecutive friendly wins, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

While the Blågult will be looking to bounce back, they have struggled in competitive outings, with their last competitive victory coming last June, when they edged out Slovenia in their UEFA Nations League group opener.

Like the hosts, Azerbaijan were thrashed 4-1 by Austria at the Raiffeisen Arena in Friday’s group curtain-raiser.

Prior to that, the Milli komanda were on a run of five consecutive wins across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Following Friday’s defeat, Azerbaijan will look to pick up a morale-boosting result as they eye their first-ever Euro appearance.

Sweden vs Azerbaijan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two nations, with Sweden winning their previous two encounters.

Sweden and Azerbaijan first met in September 2000, when the Blågult scraped a 1-0 victory in Baku, 11 months before picking up a more comfortable 3-0 home victory.

Sweden have failed to win their last six competitive matches, losing five and claiming one draw since last June.

Azerbaijan have won five of their most recent six matches in all competitions, with Friday’s loss to Austria being the exception.

Sweden vs Azerbaijan Prediction

We anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Friends Arena on Monday as both sides look to bounce back from their opening-day defeat. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Sweden to see off the visitors, who are currently ranked 98 places below in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Prediction: Sweden 2-0 Azerbaijan

Sweden vs Azerbaijan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sweden

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of Azerbaijan’s last five outings)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Sweden’s last five games)

