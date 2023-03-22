Sweden vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2023

Sweden will entertain Belgium at the Nationalarenan in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign opener on Friday.

The hosts are playing their first game since January when they recorded a 2-1 win over Iceland in a friendly. They played another friendly earlier that month, defeating Finland 2-0.

Belgium will be playing their first game since a goalless draw against Croatia in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They were eliminated from the competition following that draw.

Domenico Tedesco has replaced Roberto Martinez as the head coach for Belgium and will be taking charge of the team for the first time in this match.

Sweden vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 15 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1908 in a friendly.

Belgium have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with nine wins to their name.

Sweden have been able to get the better of their southern rivals four times and a couple of games have ended in draws.

They will be meeting for the first time in the qualifying stage of the Euros, having met twice in the main event.

They met in the group stages of the 2000 and 2016 editions of the Euro, with Belgium recording 2-1 and 1-0 wins respectively.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, winning three in a row. They have also kept three clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have won their last four games on the spin, scoring two goals apiece in these games. Belgium have just two wins in their last five games, failing to score in three games in that period.

Sweden vs Belgium Prediction

The hosts have been in solid form and have won their last three home games. They have called up a strong squad for the qualifiers, which includes the 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

They have suffered defeats in their last two home meetings against the Red Devils but should be able to produce a strong performance in this match.

Tedesco has dropped veterans Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel from the squad, while Michy Batshuayi and Youri Tielemans remain unavailable through injury.

It will be interesting to see how they fare in Tedesco's first game in charge. Belgium did not work as a unit in the World Cup and as they are missing a few key players, we believe they might suffer a narrow defeat in their campaign opener.

Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Belgium

Sweden vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sweden

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Kulusevski to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes