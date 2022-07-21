Sweden vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Sweden and Belgium will lock horns at Leigh Sports Village in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Euro on Friday.

Sweden had a timid start to the tournament, losing their lead and eventually settling for a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Group C. However, they quickly dusted themselves off and bagged two successive victories to seal top spot with seven points.

Notably, Blagult claimed bragging rights with a 5-0 whitewash victory over regional rivals Portugal. The Swedes seem to be combat-ready for the long journey to the top.

Belgium are not among the favorites for this edition. They are participating in their second UEFA Women's Championship following a 2017 debut that ended in the group stage. France and Iceland were the teams to beat in Group D. However, Belgium eventually emerged second behind Les Bleues with four points thanks to one win and two draws. The Belgian Red Flames will need to justify their qualification while facing Sweden on Friday.

Sweden’s dangerously free-scoring attack will come up against Belgium’s cohesive and rock-hard defense.

Sweden Women vs Belgium Women Head-to-Head

Both teams have met twice, with Sweden coming out on top on both occasions.

Sweden Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Belgium Women form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Sweden Women vs Belgium Women Team News

Sweden

Sweden captain Caroline Seger is expected to miss the clash due to injury. Defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation. Rasmus Liljeblad, a member of staff, also tested positive.

Injury: Caroline Seger.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Hanna Glas, Emma Kullberg.

Belgium

Defender Amber Tysiak was suspended for the clash due to a red card.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Amber Tysiak.

Unavailable: None.

Sweden Women vs Belgium Women Predicted Xls

Sweden (4-4-3): Hedvig Lindahl (GK), Amanda Ilestedt, Magdalena Eriksson, Linda Sembrant, Jonna Andersson, Filippa Angeldal, Kosovare Asllani, Nathalie Bjorn, Johanna Kaneryd, Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfo

Belgium (4-4-3): Nicky Evrard (GK), Jody Vangheluwe, Sari Kees, Julie Biesmans, Davina Philtjens, Janice Cayman, Justine Monique Vanhaevermaet, Tine de Caigny, Elena Dhont, Hannah Eurlings, Tessa Wullaert

Sweden Women vs Belgium Women Prediction

Sweden have a number of goal punchers. The eight goals they scored in the group stage came through six players. It will not be easy to police all of them. Furthermore, their fluid and well-coordinated play pattern could force Belgium to do a lot of running and marking. But the Belgian Red Flames can count on their superior aerial qualities in their defending and attacking efforts.

Sweden are expected to snatch the winner and progress to the semi-finals.

Prediction: Sweden Women 3-1 Belgium Women

