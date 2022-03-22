Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The UEFA playoffs for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers begin this week and will see Sweden host Czech Republic at the Friends Arena on Thursday night.

Sweden squandered their chance to secure automatic qualification to the World Cup after losing their last two qualifying games. They first suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Georgia before losing 1-0 to eventual group winners Spain.

The home nation have made it to 12 World Cup tournaments out of a possible 21. Their best-ever finish came back in 1958 when they were runners-up.

Czech Republic began their qualification campaign with one win in their first three games before going on to win three of the subsequent five. They finished third in their group behind Belgium and Wales but have been presented with the chance to fight for one of the three vacant spots.

The Czechs last qualified for the international showpiece back in 2006, exiting the tournament in the group stages after losing two of their three games.

Sweden vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the first competitive meeting between Sweden and the Czech Republic. They have met three times in the past, all of which were friendlies. The Swedes have an unbeaten record with one win and two draws.

Sweden Form Guide (World Cup Qualifiers): L-L-W-W-L

Czech Republic Form Guide (World Cup Qualifiers): W-W-D-L-W

Sweden vs Czech Republic Team News

Sweden

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has been called up to the national team for the first time and could make his debut this week. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Emil Krafth have both been suspended from the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Emil Krafth

Czech Republic

Patrik Schick is the most notable absentee from the visitors' camp as the star striker is out with a calf injury. Slavia Praha midfielder Ondřej Lingr has been called up to the national team for the first time and will be hoping to make his debut on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden vs Czech Republic Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Daniel Sundgren, Victor Lindelöf, Filip Helander, Ludwig Augustinsson; Dejan Kulusevski, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Robin Quaison

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Filip Novak, Tomas Kalas, Jakub Brabec, Ales Mateju; Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek; Jakub Pesek, Antonin Barak, Lukas Masopust; Michael Krmencik

Sweden vs Czech Republic Prediction

Sweden's last international break went awry as they lost back-to-back games without scoring any goals, consequently squandering the chance to advance directly to the World Cup.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, are on a three-game winning streak which has seen them score 11 goals and concede none. They could see their World Cup hopes suffer on Thursday as they are without their star striker and are facing a side who have not lost at home since 2020.

Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Czech Republic

