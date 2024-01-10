Sweden vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11th 2024

Sweden and Estonia are back in action on Friday when they go head-to-head in a friendly matchup at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium.

This will be a second consecutive clash between the two nations, with Daniel Backstrom’s men claiming a 2-0 victory when the sides met in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers back in November.

Sweden ended their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign last time out when they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Estonia at Friends Arena.

Despite that result, Backstrom’s side failed to book their spot in Germany as they finished third in Group F with 10 points from eight matches.

Sweden, who are currently 26th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will look to make it four consecutive wins over Estonia and begin the new year on a high.

November’s defeat against Sweden summed up Estonia’s horror Euro qualifying campaign as they finished rock-bottom in Group F.

Thomas Häberli’s men failed to win their eight group matches while claiming just one point from a possible 24.

Estonia head into the weekend without a win in their last 10 matches across all competitions and have picked up just one win in their last seven friendly matches.

Sweden vs Estonia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sweden have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 17 wins from the last 19 meetings between the two nations.

Estonia have failed to taste victory against Backstrom’s side since their first encounter in July 1921, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Sweden have won their last six friendly matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding four since the start of 2022.

Estonia are on a 10-game winless run across all competitions, losing eight and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over Finland in January 2023.

Sweden vs Estonia Prediction

Sweden and Estonia head into the game in contrasting form, with Häberli’s men failing to win their last 10 matches.

Looking at previous meetings between the sides, we anticipate a one-sided affair with Sweden coming out on top.

Prediction: Sweden 2-0 Estonia

Sweden vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sweden to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five or more bookings in five of their last six clashes)