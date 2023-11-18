Sweden vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Sweden will entertain Estonia at the Friends Arena in their final match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last three games in the qualifiers and suffered a 3-0 away loss to Azerbaijan on Thursday. It was their fourth defeat of the campaign and will look to sign off for the campaign on a positive note.

The visitors have endured a winless run in the qualifiers and fell to their fifth loss on the trot on Thursday as first-half goals from Konrad Laimer and Philipp Lienhart condemned them to a 2-0 home defeat to Austria. Including friendlies, their winless run stretches to nine games.

Sweden vs Estonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 18 times in all competitions. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with an unbeaten run in these games. Sweden have won 16 times in that period while drawing just twice.

Sweden registered a comfortable 5-0 win in the reverse fixture, which was the first meeting in European qualifiers between the two teams.

Sweden have scored and conceded 12 goals in seven games in the qualifiers, while Estonia have scored twice while shipping in 20 goals.

Sweden have a 100% home record against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets in a row.

Estonia have failed to score in their last five games in European qualifiers while conceding 17 times in that period.

Estonia are winless in their last 13 away games in European qualifiers, failing to score in 10 games in that period.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors scoring just once in that period.

Sweden vs Estonia Prediction

Blågult have lost just three of their last 25 home games in European qualifiers, recording 17 wins. They have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last four games in all competitions. They have conceded just once in their last five meetings against the visitors, while scoring 10 times and are strong favorites.

Sinisärgid have endured a winless run in the qualifiers thus far, suffering six defeats in seven games. They are winless in nine of their 11 games in 2023, which is a cause for concern. Their last win in the qualifiers came in 2015 and they have lost 16 of their 18 games since.

Considering the home advantage for Sweden and their dominance in the head-to-head record against Estonia, a narrow win seems to be on the cards for them and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Sweden 1-0 Estonia.

Sweden vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sweden to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Sweden to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Viktor Gyökeres to score or assist any time - Yes