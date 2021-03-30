Sweden vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Sweden face Estonia in an international friendly at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday night.

With both teams both having been drawn into five-team groups for the World Cup qualifiers, a window popped up for this friendly to be organized.

Sweden have got off to a great start in their World Cup qualification campaign, having won both their games so far. They beat Georgia 1-0 in their opening game, and then managed to beat Kosovo 3-0 in their last game.

Ludwig Augustinsson, Alexander Isak and Sebastian Larsson scored in that game against Kosovo, as Sweden took an early lead over Spain in the group.

With Spain having drawn their first game, Sweden managed to get a result for themselves to ensure they pulled above the Spaniards.

Estonia have lost both their games in the qualifiers so far, conceding 10 goals in the process. They first lost 6-2 to the Czech Republic, and then went down 4-2 to Belarus.

For Sweden, this game is another opportunity to ensure that they have all their combinations in place ahead of the European Championships this June.

Sweden vs Estonia Head-to-Head

Estonia have not beaten Sweden in any of the three matches that these sides have played against each other so far.

Sweden have won one of those games, while there have been two further draws between these opponents.

Sweden vs Estonia Team News

Sweden

Sweden don't have any injury concerns at the moment. They have already announced their starting XI for the game, with a host of changes being made to give their second-string an opportunity.

Här är spelarna som startar mot Estland imorgon! 🔥😀

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Estonia

Estonia are without any concerns about player availability due to either injuries or suspensions. Karl Oigus was sent off in their last game, but with this being a friendly, the suspension doesn't count for this particular match.

Sweden vs Estonia Predicted XIs

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Johan Johnsson; Emil Krafth, Carl Starfelt, Joakim Nilsson, Pierre Bengtsson; Jesper Karlsson, Jens Cajuste, Mattias Svanberg, Ken Sema; Robin Quaison, Marcus Berg

Estonia Predicted XI (5-3-2): Matvei Igonen; Rauno Alliku, Henrik Purg, Marten Kuusk, Maksim Paskotsi, Michael Lilander; Konstantin Vassiljev, Markus Poom, Bogdan Vastsuk; Henri Anier, Rauno Sappinen

Sweden vs Estonia Prediction

We are predicting a comfortable win for Sweden in this game against an Estonian side that has been conceding goals at an alarming rate recently.

Prediction: Sweden 3-0 Estonia