Sweden vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9, 2023 

Scandinavian rivals Sweden and Finland will lock horns at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal on Monday (January 9) in a friendly.

The Blagult failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year after losing to Poland in the playoffs, marking their first absence from the competition since 2014.

Janne Andersson's side ended 2022 with a pair of friendly wins over Mexico and Algeria and will be keen to begin the new year on a winning note.

Svensk Fotboll @svenskfotboll



På måndag spelar herrlandslagets årets första herrlandskamp mot Finland!



- Cmore

🗓️ - 9 januari

⏲️ - 19.45

Finland, meanwhile, failed to follow up their historic Euro 2020 campaign with a debut at the World Cup, finishing thrid in their qualifying group.

Both teams later endured poor campaigns in the UEFA Nations League. Finland won only two of their six games to remain in League B while Sweden were relegated to League C after four defeats.

Sweden vs Finland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 89 previous clashes, Sweden have won on an overwhelming 67 occasions and lost just 11 times.

Sweden have lost only two of their last nine clashes with Finland - 1-0 in January 2015 and by the same scoreline four years later.

The two teams last met in May 2021 in a friendly that ended in a 1-0 win for the Blagult.

Finland have won just one of their last six games, while Sweden have won their last two.

Sweden's 2-0 friendly win over Algeria in November was their first clean sheet in seven games, while Finland have kept two in two.

Sweden vs Finland Prediction

Sweden are the better team, but Andersson has called up a largely inexperienced squad, as most of his first-team players have returned to their clubs.

Finland, too, will be missing out on key players such as Teemu Pukki and will be relying on inexperienced young guns for the clash.

With very little quality on display, there could be little goalmouth action, which could result in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sweden 1-1 Finland

Sweden vs Finland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

