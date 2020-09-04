Sweden vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The reigning world champions France will get their UEFA Nations League 2020-21 campaign underway against Sweden on Saturday. The Swedes earned promotion to League A after finishing on top of Group B in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Sweden have been in good form and have won six of their last eight games and will fancy their chances against a French side that is brimming with talent. France looked dominant on their way to qualifying for the Euros. The Frenchmen are on a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Sweden and France have been drawn with UEFA Nations League title holders Portugal and World Cup finalists Croatia and as such, every point is valuable and we're expecting a hard-fought contest on Saturday.

Sweden vs France Head-to-Head

Sweden and France have met each other 21 times. France have won 10 of those encounters and Sweden have won six times. Five games have ended in a draw.

The last time Sweden and France squared up against each other was way back in 2017 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying stage and Sweden won the game 2-1 thanks to a 93rd minute from Toivonen.

Sweden form guide: D-W-W-W-W

France form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Sweden vs France Team News

So two new strikers has been called up to the national team. Jordan Larsson is still left out of the squad. Here is the strikers in the squad.



- Marcus Berg

- Alexander Isak

- Robin Quaison

- Sebastian Andersson

- John Guidetti

- Isaac Kiese Thelin — 🇸🇪 (@SwedeStats) September 3, 2020

Sweden are going for experience and have named a squad that does not feature any uncapped players. Martin Olsson has had to withdraw from the squad due to a Covid scare after teammates of his from Helsingborg tested positive for the coronavirus.

Olsen is expected to keep and Lindelof and Helander are expected to be fielded as the centre-backs. Marcus Berg ought to lead the line against France as he is the leading goalscorer with 21 goals.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Didier Deschamps (France national team coach): "Griezmann under Koeman? A new coach brings new ideas. I hope they use him in the position he can perform and show all of his qualities. That isn't a problem we have because we know exactly what we want from him." [via sport] pic.twitter.com/hHdfxSbGtt — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 3, 2020

Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele withdrew from the squad after testing positive for Coronavirus. However, they still have a star studded squad with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane to name a few.

Anthony Martial received a call up to the French squad and Dayot Upamecano is also expected to make his debut.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden vs France Predicted Lineups

Sweden Predicted XI: Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Filip Helander, Augustinsson; Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Emil Forsberg; Quaison and Marcus Berg

France Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Dubois, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy; N'Golo Kante, Moussa Sissoko; Anthony Martial, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud

Sweden vs France Prediction

France look really strong and although Sweden have also been on a good run, the world champions are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Sweden 1-2 France