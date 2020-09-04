Sweden vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The reigning world champions France will get their UEFA Nations League 2020-21 campaign underway against Sweden on Saturday. The Swedes earned promotion to League A after finishing on top of Group B in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League.
Sweden have been in good form and have won six of their last eight games and will fancy their chances against a French side that is brimming with talent. France looked dominant on their way to qualifying for the Euros. The Frenchmen are on a seven-game unbeaten streak.
Sweden and France have been drawn with UEFA Nations League title holders Portugal and World Cup finalists Croatia and as such, every point is valuable and we're expecting a hard-fought contest on Saturday.
Sweden vs France Head-to-Head
Sweden and France have met each other 21 times. France have won 10 of those encounters and Sweden have won six times. Five games have ended in a draw.
The last time Sweden and France squared up against each other was way back in 2017 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying stage and Sweden won the game 2-1 thanks to a 93rd minute from Toivonen.
Sweden form guide: D-W-W-W-W
France form guide: W-W-D-W-W
Sweden vs France Team News
Sweden are going for experience and have named a squad that does not feature any uncapped players. Martin Olsson has had to withdraw from the squad due to a Covid scare after teammates of his from Helsingborg tested positive for the coronavirus.
Olsen is expected to keep and Lindelof and Helander are expected to be fielded as the centre-backs. Marcus Berg ought to lead the line against France as he is the leading goalscorer with 21 goals.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele withdrew from the squad after testing positive for Coronavirus. However, they still have a star studded squad with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane to name a few.
Anthony Martial received a call up to the French squad and Dayot Upamecano is also expected to make his debut.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sweden vs France Predicted Lineups
Sweden Predicted XI: Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Filip Helander, Augustinsson; Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Emil Forsberg; Quaison and Marcus Berg
France Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Dubois, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy; N'Golo Kante, Moussa Sissoko; Anthony Martial, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud
Sweden vs France Prediction
France look really strong and although Sweden have also been on a good run, the world champions are expected to come out on top.
Prediction: Sweden 1-2 FrancePublished 04 Sep 2020, 20:24 IST