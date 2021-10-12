Sweden vs Greece prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Sweden will look to move to the top of Group B when they square off against Greece in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night.

Sweden are second in Group B with 12 points from five matches played. They are only a point behind group leaders Spain and are coming off a 3-0 win against minnows Kosovo.

An Emil Forsberg penalty and goals from Alexander Isak and Robin Quaison helped the Swedes register a relatively comfortable win on the night.

Greece, on the other hand, are coming off a 2-0 win against Georgia. They are third in the group, with nine points from five matches played.

Sweden vs Greece Head-to-Head

Sweden and Greece have played four games against each other so far. Sweden have won one game, while Greece have come out on top on two occasions. One match ended in a draw.

The last meeting between the two European sides ended in a 2-1 victory for Greece. Anastasios Bakesetas and Evangelos Pavlidis each scored a goal for Greece.

Sweden form (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Greece form (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Sweden vs Greece Team News

Sweden

Victor Lindelof has been ruled out due to personal reasons. All other players will be available for selection.

Sweden prefer a 4-4-2 shape with Alexander Isak partnering Juventus ace Dejan Kulusevski upfront, and manager Janne Andersson is unlikely to tinker with the lineup that played against Kosovo.

Injured: None

Unavailable: Victor Lindelof

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Greece

Greece have a fully fit squad ahead of their game against Sweden.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden vs Greece Predicted XI

Sweden (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Nilsson, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Kristoffer Olsson, Mattias Svanberg, Emil Forsberg; Aleksandar Isak, Dejan Kulusevski.

Greece (3-4-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Dinos Mavropanos, Giorgos Tzavellas; Thanasis Androutsos, Petros Mantalos, Andreas Bouchalakis, Kostas Tsimikas; Tasos Bakasetas, Vangelis Pavlidis, Tasos Douvikas.

Sweden vs Greece Prediction

Group B has arguably been the most entertaining group in the European qualifiers, and Tuesday's affair between Sweden and Greece could decide how the table will shape up at the end.

Sweden will be the favorites to earn three valuable points at home, but Greece are more than capable of pulling off an upset, as they showed in the last game the two sides played.

However, we expect Sweden to take care of business on Tuesday night.

Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Greece

