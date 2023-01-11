Sweden vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th January 2023

Scandinavian rivals Sweden and Iceland lock horns at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal on Thursday for an international friendly.

The Blagult are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the new year after beating another regional rival, Finland, on Monday.

Goals from Christoffer Nyman and Joel Asoro secured a 2-0 win for Jann Andersson's side, who are devoid of their key players.

Svensk Fotboll @svenskfotboll Matchreferatet efter kvällens vinst mot Finland Matchreferatet efter kvällens vinst mot Finland 👇

With first-team stars back at their clubs, Sweden have called up a largely inexperienced squad for this month's double-header.

Iceland, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw with Estonia last week, with Andri Gudjohnsen scoring the equalizer for them in the 91st minute from the penalty spot.

The Strakarnir Okkar were also missing most of their key players as head coach Arnar Viðarsson fielded a highly changed lineup.

Sweden vs Iceland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 previous clashes between the sides, with 11 wins for Sweden and just two for Iceland.

Iceland's last win over Sweden came way back in August 2000 in the Nordic Championships.

Sweden have won six of their last seven games with Iceland (all coming in succession).

Sweden and Iceland last met in January 2019 for an international friendly and it ended in a 2-2 draw.

Iceland have failed to win their last six games, including drawing their last three.

Sweden have won their last three games, having failed to win their previous five (losing four).

Sweden have kept a clean sheet in their last two games while Iceland have kept just one in their last six.

Sweden vs Iceland Prediction

With all the first-team stars in the squad, Sweden would've won this game rather comfortably, given the gulf in quality and Iceland's stark decline in recent years.

However, with both teams calling up largely inexperienced squads, this encounter could go either way, especially as the match will be played on neutral turf.

Sweden may bag the lead once more but we're putting our top dollar on Iceland to find their way back into the match for the second time in a row and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sweden 1-1 Iceland

Sweden vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes