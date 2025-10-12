Sweden vs Kosovo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Sweden and Kosovo are back in action in Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Ullevi Stadium on Monday. Kosovo will be looking to complete the double over Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men, having secured a 2-0 victory back in September’s reverse fixture.

It has been a truly disappointing qualifying campaign for Sweden, who find themselves rock-bottom in Group B after the first three rounds of matches.

A 2-2 draw against Slovenia in the group opener on September 5 was followed by a 2-0 loss to Kosovo three days later, before Tomasson’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Switzerland on home soil last Friday.

Despite boasting big names in attack, Sweden’s poor campaign has been owing to their struggles in front of goal, as they have netted just twice so far while shipping six at the opposite end of the pitch.

On the other hand, Kosovo were denied consecutive victories in the qualifiers last Friday when they played out a goalless draw with Slovenia at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium.

Before that, Franco Foda’s men fell to a 4-0 loss against Switzerland in the group opener on September 5, three days before picking up a comfortable home victory over Sweden.

With four points from a possible nine, Kosovo are currently second in the Group B standings, five points behind first-placed Switzerland.

Sweden vs Kosovo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last four meetings between the sides, Sweden boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Kosovo have managed just one win in that time, which came in September’s reverse fixture, where they beat Tomasson’s men 2-0 at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium.

Sweden have won five of their last six competitive home games, with Friday’s 2-0 defeat against Switzerland being the exception.

Kosovo are unbeaten in all but one of their last six competitive away matches, picking up four wins and one draw since October 2024.

Sweden vs Kosovo Prediction

Looking at previous meetings between Sweden and Kosovo, we anticipate another action-packed contest at the Ullevi Stadium as both sides look to secure a huge result in their qualifying quest.

While it has been a slow start to the campaign for Tomasson’s men, we see them picking up the pieces here and claiming a much-needed victory.

Prediction: Sweden 2-0 Kosovo

Sweden vs Kosovo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sweden to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Kosovo’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors’ last six matches)

