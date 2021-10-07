Sweden vs Kosovo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Sweden host Kosovo at the Friends Arena in Solna on Friday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Blagult, second only to favorites Spain in Group B, are looking to take another step closer to securing their place in the Qatar showpiece.

With three wins in four games, the Nordic country has nine points in the bag, four fewer than La Roja. However, they have two games in hand over the 2010 world champions.

Kosovo, meanwhile, are participating in only their second ever World Cup qualifiers, and have already accumulated more points (4) than last time (1).

This is mainly due to their victory over Georgia, a historic moment in the Balkan nation's small history. Vedat Muriqi struck the only goal of their first ever win in a World Cup qualifier.

Sweden vs Kosovo Head-To-Head

There have only been two clashes between the sides before, with Sweden coming out on top on both occasions.

The first was a slender 1-0 friendly victory in 2020 while the Blagult then saw off Kosovo 3-0 in the reverse fixture last month in the qualifiers.

Sweden Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Kosovo Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Sweden vs Kosovo Team News

Sweden

Despite their stunning 2-1 loss to Greece last month, head coach Janne Andersson is unlikely to tinker with his line-up much.

That means Dejan Kulusevski and Aleksander Isak will continue in their two-pronged attack, although Robin Quaison is also a good option.

Victor Claesson and Emil Forsberg will be in the wings for 4-4-2 with Kristoffer Olsson and Albin Elkdal as central midfielders.

However, the Blagult were a dealt a blow earlier in the week when returning hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic was ruled out with an injury. Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres comes in as a replacement.

Alexander Milosevic has been called up to fill in for the injured Isaac Kiese Thelin. Mattias Johansson is also injured and Daniel Sundgren will be his replacement

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Isaac Kiese Thelin, Mattias Johansson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kosovo

Vitesse midfielder Toni Domgjoni was declared eligible to represent Kosovo, so manager Bernard Challandeshas called him up. He'd be gunning to earn his first international cap.

Vedat Muriqi and Milot Rashica are expected to lead the line once again in a 4-4-2 with Ibrahim Dresdevic pulling the strings from midfield.

Lirim Kastrati is out due to injury.

Injured: Lirim Kastrati

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sweden vs Kosovo Predicted XI

Sweden (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Kristoffer Olsson, Mattias Svanberg, Emil Forsberg; Aleksandar Isak, Dejan Kulusevski.

Kosovo (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Florent Hadergjonaj, Amir Rrahmani, Fidan Aliti, Mërgim Vojvoda; Elbasan Rashani, Florian Loshaj, Ibrahim Drešević, Zymer Bytyqi; Vedat Muriqi, Milot Rashica.

Sweden vs Kosovo Prediction

Given the quality and experience in their ranks, Sweden are the favorites to win the contest. But if their loss to Greece is anything to go by, then nothing is a given.

Kosovo, who didn't score against Sweden in either of their previous clashes, have struggled with attacking deficiencies in general during the qualifying campaign.

That may make Sweden's task easier as they boast the strongest backline in the group with only three goals conceded.

Prediction: Sweden 2-0 Kosovo

