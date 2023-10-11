Sweden vs Moldova Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023 

Sweden and Moldova trade tackles in a friendly at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden, on Thursday (October 12).

The hosts will look to return to winning ways following a 3-1 defeat to Austria at the same venue in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier last month. All four goals came in the second half, with Marko Arnautovic's brace helping Unsere Burschen leave with all three points.

Moldova, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 win at the Faroe Islands in a Euro qualifier in their last outing. Vadim Rata's 53rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Tricolorii are scheduled to travel to Warsaw to face Poland in a Euro qualifier next week. Sweden, meanwhile, have a Euro qualifier scheduled against Belgium on Monday.

Sweden vs Moldova Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the ninth clash between the two sides, with Sweden winning all eight.

Their most recent meeting in January 2020 saw Sweden claim a 1-0 victory in a friendly.

Five of Moldova's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Sweden hve scored at least twice in seven of their eight meetings with Moldova.

Six of Sweden's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Moldova have conceded at least five corners in six of their last seven games, including the last five.

Sweden vs Moldova Prediction

Sweden's quest to qualify for Euro 2026 is all but over, with their defeat to Austria leaving them seven points off the top two with just three games left.

It wraps up a sordid year that saw them fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and relegated to League C in the UEFA Nations League, their second successive relegation.

Moldova, by contrast, are flying high and are firmly in contention for a maiden qualification for the Euros. Their positive run of results has included a spectacular victory over Poland, coming back from two goals down at half-time. However, they have a 100% losing record against Sweden.

Exoect Sweden to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Moldova

Sweden vs Moldova Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sweden to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sweden to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corners