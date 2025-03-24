Sweden vs Northern Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Sweden will welcome Northern Ireland to Friends Arena in an international friendly on Tuesday. The two teams will play their first competitive match of the year in September.

The hosts met Luxembourg in a friendly last week and suffered a 1-0 away loss, ending their six-game unbeaten streak. They failed to score for the first time since June and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to five games last week, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland. Isaac Price broke the deadlock in the 19th minute and Vincent Sierro pulled Switzerland level nine minutes later.

Sweden vs Northern Ireland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between them and they have met seven times in all competitions. Just one of their seven meetings thus far has been a friendly. They have been evenly matched in these wins, with three wins for either side and one game ending in a draw.

They last met in the qualifying phase of the UEFA Euro 2008 in 2007. The visitors were unbeaten in these meetings, recording a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Sweden have a good home record recently, winning seven of their last eight home games, including friendlies.

Northern Ireland have kept five clean sheets in their last eight games in all competitions, including friendlies.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last 18 friendlies, recording 13 wins.

The visitors, meanwhile, have registered two wins, suffered two losses, and played out two draws in their last six friendlies.

Sweden vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Blågult suffered a shock 1-0 away loss to Luxembourg last week and will look to bounce back at home. They are unbeaten in their last two home meetings against the visitors, recording a win while playing out a draw.

Jon Dahl Tomasson had fielded a strong starting XI last week and is likely to stick with a similar lineup here, with Alexander Isak starting as one of the two strikers upfront.

The Green and White Army played their second consecutive draw last week and will look to return to winning ways here. They have scored in all but one of their seven meetings against the hosts and will look to continue that form here.

Trai Hume will miss this match due to an injury and there is expected to be no other change in the squad for this match. Paddy McNair should lead the defense while Lee Bonis is expected to start as the lone striker.

There is nothing much at stake for the two teams here and they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Sweden 1-1 Northern Ireland

Sweden vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

