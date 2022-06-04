Sweden vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back with a Scandinavian derby this weekend as Norway take on Sweden on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Norway finished in second place in their group last season and failed to secure promotion to the top flight. The away side edged Serbia to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sweden, on the other hand, finished bottom of their group in League A and will need to find their way back to the cream of the competition. The hosts eased past Slovenia by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sweden vs Norway Head-to-Head

Sweden have an impressive record against Norway and have won 59 of the 108 matches played between the two sides. Norway have managed 24 victories against Sweden and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Sweden form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Norway form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Sweden vs Norway Team News

Sweden have a few injury concerns

Sweden

Victor Lindelof, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Albin Ekdal, and Martin Olsson are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marcus Danielson retired from international football last week and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Victor Lindelof, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Albin Ekdal, Martin Olsson

Doubtful: Kerim Mrabti

Unavailable: Marcus Danielson

Norway have a strong squad

Norway

Omar Elabdellaoui and Kristoffer Ajer have not been included in the squad and will not feature in this game. Martin Odegaard is set to take his place in midfield behind Norway's formidable front line.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui, Kristoffer Ajer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden vs Norway Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Carl Starfelt, Joakim Nilsson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Emil Forsberg, Jesper Karlstrom, Kristoffer Olsson; Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak, Viktor Claesson

Norway Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Orjan Nyland; Morten Pedersen, Stefan Strandberg, Leo Ostigard, Birger Meling; Fredrik Aursnes; Morten Thorsby, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Erling Haaland

Sweden vs Norway Prediction

Norway have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and will look to amend their record against their Scandinavian rivals. The likes of Odegaard and Haaland have stepped up as key players for the team and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Sweden are missing several important players at the moment and will need to make the most of their current squad. Norway have been the better team this year and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sweden 1-2 Norway

